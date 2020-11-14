Spiritual Outlets: Inmates have access to jail chaplain, own chapel

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Daviess County Detention Center’s chapel was a spiritual refuge for inmates.
But with the safety precautions, the 11-year-old chapel has been lacking souls to fill it. Built for $250,000 by community contributions, it was the first dedicated county jail chapel in the state.
Jailer Art Maglinger said the recent surge in cases outside the jail has made it even harder to reopen the chapel because it was volunteers who ran the Bible studies and church services there.
“It hasn’t gotten much use since the pandemic simply because those church and religious volunteers are not coming into the facility,” Maglinger said. “…Cases in Daviess County have gone up … and if anything we’re going back the other way and making it more strict to protect the inmates, staff and public.”
Without the chapel use and the extra volunteers to help meet the faith needs, that means jail chaplain Emil Herzog has become the sole spiritual outlet for both inmates and staff.
Herzog, 67, said he spends 32 hours a week at the jail and hasn’t let the pandemic deter him from performing his duties as part of the Good News Jail and Prison Ministry.
Inmates have an electronic kiosk system in their cells that allows them to request Herzog.
“The volunteers stopped coming in mid-March,” said Herzog, who’s been the jail chaplain for 16 years. “And so I’ve been getting a lot more requests through the kiosk. I walk the halls … and guys come to the door of their cell and want to talk. So I’m still very busy.”
Compared to the guards, Herzog said his position as chaplain allows him to have a different relationship with the inmates.
“The inmates know I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t want to be here,” Herzog said. “I try to be what Jesus was. He was noted to be a friend of sinners. So one thing I try to do is be friends with everybody — give them a smile or a greeting and that includes staff, too. And through the years, some meaningful relationships have been developed. …Again, I just try to be a friend and the Lord opens up doors through that avenue.”
For Herzog, he’s looking forward to the day that the chapel can return and be part of his ongoing ministry.
“It doesn’t have a jail feel to it; there are murals and it’s painted a nice color blue,” Herzog said. “The inmates like it because it’s kind of like getting out of jail for a little bit.”
But even when the chapel reopens and church volunteers return, Maglinger said all of the jail’s faith-based programs and services are voluntary.
Maglinger, however, said it’s important to at least offer the inmates a spiritual outlet whether it’s Bible study in the chapel or having a visit with the jail chaplain.
“Jails and prisons can be very dark places,” Maglinger said. “People have lost control of their circumstances to some extent and have lost their freedoms. So what’s seemingly small like having church to somebody else is more valuable to someone who doesn’t have a lot. So I think the programs and church services are vital to the well-being of the inmates. …Mankind is made up of more than physical needs — we’re mind, spirit and body. I believe there’s a spiritual wellness that comes from these ministry programs and that it’s actually beneficial to the jail.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
