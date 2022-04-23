From the outside, there’s no indication that a church complete with wooden pews, hymnals and a pulpit are part of Owensboro’s Salvation Army Corps building at 215 S. Ewing Road.
But meeting people’s spiritual well-being, as much as their physical needs, is very much engrained into the duties of Capt. Alyssa Irvin, 34, and her husband, Lt. Judah Irvin, 26.
“Our mission is to meet the human needs of the people in the name of Jesus Christ without discrimination,” Alyssa Irvin said.
Along with running the day-to-day operations, both are ordained pastors who lead Sunday’s worship service and other faith activities.
And although they try to share the pulpit duties equally, Alyssa Irvin said she prefers listening to her husband deliver God’s word on Sunday.
“I love hearing him preach, so I like 75-25(%),” said Alyssa Irvin, who was ordained in 2013.
Judah Irvin said it’s common for people to be unaware of the Salvation Army’s chapel.
“It’s not a very big sanctuary, but most Salvation Army sanctuaries aren’t very large,” said Judah Irvin, who was ordained in June 2021. “There are some larger ,but that’s between 200 to 500 people, which that’s a medium-sized church to some denominations.”
According to Judah Irvin, the bulk of those who attend service at the chapel on Owensboro’s west side are transient. The service drew 67 people on Easter, which is a high attendance for the chapel.
“That’s because a lot of people who come are actively being engaged in our services and are needing that extra spiritual help,” Judah Irvin said. “It’s nothing required — ever. I never require for anyone to talk to me about Jesus. I never require them to let me pray with them. I never require them to come to any of our fellowship meetings. But they’re always invited. We, as believers, and even non-believers, understand that community is necessary for humanity.”
Both the Irvins attended the Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth College in Atlanta, Georgia, where they received their officer training and seminary education. When Salvation Army cadets are commissioned as officers, they’re ordained at the same time.
“As Salvation Army officers, we say we’ve been called, and that calling might look different for everyone,” said Judah Irvin, who is a fifth-generation Salvationist. “For me specifically, I know that God called me to be a Salvation Army officer.”
Alyssa Irvin grew up being supported by Salvation Army programs such as the Angel Tree, which provides gifts for children in need during Christmas.
Because of her personal experience, Alyssa Irvin said she knew she wanted to be part of the faith-based organization as an adult.
“My family and I were clients and participants,” she said. “I was a child on the Angel Tree, and my mom got food from the Army, help with rent; we got clothes from the thrift store. So it’s full circle for me.”
And with their backgrounds, Alyssa Irvin said she and her husband are able to relate to most of the people who seek their support, whether physically or spiritually.
“I come from a broken family with addictions in our past and that, mixed with Judah’s being raised by a Christian family, really helps us bridge the gap of ministering to people who are broken, non-Christian families and also from Christian families who have just lost their way.”
The Owensboro Salvation Army hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by a holiness meeting at 11 a.m., which is the worship service that’s open to anyone.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.