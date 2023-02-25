Spring calving season has begun and will continue through April. This is one of the most important periods of the year for beef production farms.

A successful calving season not only results in live, healthy, fast-growing calves, but also influences how cows successfully breed back to repeat the process next year. Having calving equipment, supplies and labor ready for the spring calving season is an important planning step.

