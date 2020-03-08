As spring arrives, following proper lawn care tips helps enhance the lawn and protect the environment.
By using the best management practices of proper mowing and use of fertilizer, the environment is protected and resources are used efficiently.
When to fertilize the lawn is one thought that comes to mind. Fall is the best time to fertilize as it helps the lawn develop a deep root system and become very dense to crowd out spring weeds.
Nitrogen applied in mid-spring causes problems including excessive grass growth. No more than one-third to one-half of leaf material should be removed at one time. This requires mowing often to remove the recommended length at each mowing. Removing too much leaf tissue at once decreases spring root growth and summer drought tolerance and increases weed and disease problems.
The next thought is about mowing. Before beginning to mow, make sure the mower blade is sharp. A dull blade tears the leaves making the lawn look ragged and increasing its susceptibility to invasion by a disease. It will also increase the fuel used for the mower. Sharpen the blade four to six times per year.
The recommended mowing height for tall fescue is 2 to 3 inches; for Kentucky bluegrass the height is 2 to 2.5 inches. Mowing at the best height for the grass encourages a deeper root system, which helps protect your lawn against drought and weeds.
If your mower has a fixed, all-year height, set it at 2.5 inches. However, if you can easily vary the height, set it at 1.5 to 2 inches for the first several mowings. The shorter mowing height removes a lot of winter-burned, brown leaves. Exposing more dark green growth transforms the lawn into the most uniform, attractive one in the neighborhood. Move the height up to 2.5 inches after several mowings.
When summer arrives, protect your grass from summer heat and drought injury by raising the mower height to 3 or 3.5 inches. However, remember that extra high grass, especially tall fescue, tends to fall over and mat down during hot summer weather, causing increased summer disease problems.
Another tip is to mow often so that only one-third of the grass blade is removed at any one time. During the spring, the lawn may need to be mowed more than once a week. Mowing off more than 50% of the leaves at one time causes scalping, resulting in increased weed competition and death of some grass plants during the hot summer.
While mowing the lawn, what should be done with the grass clippings? Leaving them on the lawn saves time, money, and energy, since you don’t have to stop and empty the bagger or buy trash bags. Clippings also add free fertilizer to the lawn, possibly as much as 25% of the lawn’s annual nutrient needs. Remember, grass clippings are not accepted in the garbage.
Grass clippings do not increase thatch. Clippings contain 75 to 85% water and decompose quickly. Thatch is a tight, intermingled organic layer of dead and living shoots, stems, and roots that develop between the green leaves and soil surface. About a half-inch of thatch is normal. It helps moderate temperature extremes and provides a cushion effect at the soil surface. A lawn of tall fescue grass generally does not have a serious thatch problem.
Short grass clippings decompose more quickly. A mulching mower or blade, while not necessary, does cut or shred the leaves into small fragments.
Collecting grass clippings may be necessary when the grass is tall and normal mowing tends to windrow the clippings, causing smothering of the grass underneath. The collected clippings can be used as a mulch around ornamentals and between garden rows to a depth of 1 inch. Do not mulch with clippings from lawns that were treated with an herbicide to control weeds.
Early spring or fall is a good time to aerify a lawn if the soil is compacted. The soil is considered compacted if you are not able to push a pocketknife blade into moist soil with your thumb, gently. Plugs of soil must be removed to be beneficial. As a note, most lawns do not require aerification because there is not enough traffic to compact the soil, according to Dr. Gregg Munshaw, Extension Specialist in Turf Science.
For more information about management tips for the lawn, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
Annette’s Tips:
Since crabgrass begins to germinate when the soil temperature is between 57 and 64 degrees at the 1-inch soil level, the time is close to apply a pre-emergence herbicide. The UK Ag Weather website has a map with soil temperature from across the state to use as a resource at http://wwwagwx.ca.uky.edu/agwx.html. Try to use a pre-emergence crabgrass preventer without nitrogen. Read and follow label directions. Only herbicides specific for crabgrass prevention can be used when seeding a new lawn without damaging the seedlings. Do not apply the crabgrass herbicide before a heavy rain because it may be washed away and carried off target.
Mid-March to mid-April is a good time to treat valuable ash trees in your landscape with a DBH of 20 inches or less to prevent damage by the emerald ash borer. The treatment involves a soil drench containing the active ingredient imidacloprid. This borer has not been found in Daviess County yet but has been found in traps across the river near western Daviess County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.