Brescia University has announced Sr. Amelia Stenger — Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph and Brescia University Distinguished Alumni — will be the 2023 Brescia University commencement speaker.

The Class of 2023 will have more than 200 students graduating at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at the RiverPark Center.

