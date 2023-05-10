Brescia University has announced Sr. Amelia Stenger — Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph and Brescia University Distinguished Alumni — will be the 2023 Brescia University commencement speaker.
The Class of 2023 will have more than 200 students graduating at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at the RiverPark Center.
Stenger grew up in Glennonville, Missouri, and graduated from the Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1967.
Upon graduation, Stenger formally entered the Ursuline order the same year. She graduated Cum Laude from Brescia College in 1974 with a degree in Elementary Education and would go on to earn a Masters in Elementary Education from Eastern Kentucky University in 1980 and a Masters in Administration from the University of St. Thomas in 1986.
Stenger was named one of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni for Brescia University and has been working on the Brescia University Archives.
