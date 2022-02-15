At first, pursuing a career in the performing arts and theatre wasn’t on Grae Greer’s initial to-do list.
Growing up in Owensboro, Greer, 27, was already exposed to the performing arts with her mother working as a theatre teacher at Owensboro High School, though pursuing her mother’s livelihood was never enforced.
“That’s been in my life forever,” Greer said. “It was never pushed — Mom never really kind of pushed the arts on us. It was kind of there if we wanted it.”
Greer performed in a number of shows, with her first one being Missoula Children’s Theatre’s production of “Jack and the Beanstalk” at RiverPark Center in kindergarten — where she currently works as the director of marketing and education.
“I only had three lines, but it was definitely life changing,” Greer said. “Now working here, it’s kind of cute that things have come full circle.”
But Greer admits that it wasn’t an immediate thought to pursue regarding her future.
“I loved theatre and I loved being a part of it,” Greer said. “But it was never something that I thought I would do as a career at all.”
However, Greer’s plans changed while she was a sophomore at OHS, though wanting to be working on the more physically artistic side such as scenic painting.
“...I went to a theatre conference and I saw a children’s theatre show and I looked at my mom and I was like, ‘This is what I want to do,” Greer said.
After graduating from OHS in 2012, Greer made her way to Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia to study technical theatre but “pivoted” toward performance before ending up getting degrees in both.
Though enrolled in a competitive program and initial assumptions of not being cast in a show as a freshman, Greer ended up landing her first college gig as Mary Warren in “The Crucible,” which boosted Greer’s confidence.
Though she showed skills in both facets, Greer said there was some pressure from the theatre department to decide where she wanted to end up.
“It was, ‘Are you going to be this or that?’ and I didn’t understand why I couldn’t just be both,” Greer said. “And I also think women in tech had this stigma around it in a lot of ways and, you know, that’s all that I wanted to do and it wasn’t until my senior year where they were like ‘OK, we get it.’ ”
Her capstone included her playing the role of Juliet in the William Shakespeare tragedy “Romeo and Juliet,” for her performance degree while she built her own balcony to get credit for her technical abilities.
“I think you have to be well-rounded to make it anywhere in theatre,” Greer said. “That’s what’s going to make you marketable and I think that was the biggest thing I picked up from high school was that to survive — I had to be able to do both ….”
With her degrees in hand, Greer took up an offer she originally received her junior year to work with Titan Theatre Company in Queens, New York for two years as one of the nine members in the Young Company program, and became involved with their touring children’s shows and and other community events in the city.
She also used her knowledge in costume and set design for their productions of “A Christmas Carol” and “Twelfth Night.”
Greer recalls positive experiences living and working in New York, including landing some commercial and film spots.
However, Greer notes the reality of how tough it is in terms of competition of people going after similar dreams, stating that she initially felt to be “the tiniest of fish in this giant ocean,” going to about 12 auditions a week and working a number of jobs ranging from caterer to nanny to pay the bills.
“New York is hard — it’s incredibly hard,” Greer said. “...It’s a whole different world. When you look at Owensboro, we have … four theaters and that’s about it; and going to New York — there’s more theaters than there are churches ....”
Greer realized that she needed a break and decided to head back to Owensboro in January 2018.
While she planned to stay for only three months, Greer ran into a parent at a fine arts festival at RiverPark and asked if Greer would be willing to do something for the children who didn’t get cast in a local production of “Annie.”
She ended up staying and directing a show while still keen on heading back to New York before deciding that July to open up her own theatre company — Bluegrass Community Theatre — which is currently in its fourth season. Originally opened as a children’s theatre, Greer encourages people of all ages to join in on the fun.
“I just realized that Owensboro’s grown so much and we need more opportunities,” Greer said. “I kept telling myself, ‘I’ll move back, I’ll move back’ and today, you could not pay me enough money to move back. No way, no way!”
And the move seemed to be the right one.
Since then, Greer has taken on multiple opportunities in the arts such as in her current position at RiverPark, her own theatre company and even started to teach theatre students at Owensboro Community & Technical College, while continuing to find ways to make her mark.
“(For) one show — that percentage of the community that I’m reaching is a chunk compared to New York,” Greer said. “...I just wasn’t meeting the impact that I wanted, whereas here, I do one show at RiverPark — 1,400 kids see it. It’s different and I can see the impact whereas in New York, I couldn’t.”
One of Greer’s goals is to provide chances for children who want to be part of the arts community that haven’t had the chance before, especially with BCT.
“I want these kids to have this opportunity. That’s going to create strong kids and patrons to the arts,” Greer said. “It’s about the kids … who would have never been given this opportunity. And it’s not just about them performing, but it’s about them having a space where they feel comfortable and safe and loved and heard — that’s the absolute most important part.”
And though Greer hasn’t been acting under the lights as consistently in recent years, the love for the profession is still very much alive.
“It’s the one thing that makes my heart light up,” Greer said. “...It’s the way I get to release emotions and communicate things and explore stuff — it’s electrifying. …It’s my absolute favorite thing in the world.”
