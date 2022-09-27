When Turner Vaughn decided to make the move to Owensboro for college, he didn’t realize that it would soon be the place to expand his talents in the performing arts.
Originally from Dixon, much of the community already had assumptions of what career field Vaughn would become involved with.
“I had two basketball coaches as parents,” Vaughn, 23, said. “Everybody thought that I was going to be this big basketball player and everything, and I really shook the town when I turned out to be an actor. Ever since I saw the original ‘Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope,’ I knew that I wanted to be an actor. There was just something for it in me … that was just euphoric.”
Vaughn made his way out to Madisonville in the second grade still following the sports trajectory, especially soccer, but also was able to find more opportunities in the theatre world including Madisonville Community College’s Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
Vaughn jumped on auditioning quickly and tried out for a role for the kids version of “The Jungle Book,” where he was cast as the protagonist Mowgli.
But the first time on stage didn’t go according to plan.
“There were three Mowglis and I was the first one that had the most lines,” he said. “I went out on opening night, which is the only night we were doing this, completely lost my line and had about two minutes of silence, and swore I would never do theatre again. I was going into the sixth grade, so I was dramatic.”
A few years later, Vaughn was approached by a friend to audition for a junior version of “The Little Mermaid” where he was cast as The Pilot.
Vaughn gave the stage another chance and this time he was able to savor the moment.
“I actually really enjoyed it and I was like, ‘I want to do more theatre,’ ” he said.
Vaughn stayed busy when he attended Madisonville North Hopkins High School in theatre, being a percussionist in the marching band and a member of the chamber choir — where he performed at Disney World and Carnegie Hall in New York City with the latter.
“I just found a love for singing through doing so many choir events,” he said. “I mean, I always knew I loved singing because I was a big Frank Sinatra fan ….”
Vaughn first got exposed to the Owensboro scene when he performed with the all-district choir.
It was also where he met his future mentor Dennis Jewett, current associate professor of music and director of voice and music education at Kentucky Wesleyan College, and eventually started to take vocal lessons.
While he wasn’t able to be part of the fall productions, Vaughn took time to work behind-the-scenes on the shows such as painting the sets.
His focus on theatre began in the spring — making an appearance as Franz in “The Sound of Music” his first year before portraying Prince Eric in “The Little Mermaid” and Riff in “West Side Story” in the following years.
As Vaughn was preparing for high school graduation, he initially had plans to enroll in Owensboro Community and Technical College and commute back and forth to school, but was convinced by Jewett to continue his performing arts career at KWC under the direction of then-new theatre director Nate Gross.
He called the college “a heart and a home for me to be myself.”
“...I didn’t even tour the college before going. I just went,” Vaughn said, “because it felt right.”
In his freshman year, Vaughn decided to audition for the production “Legally Blonde” with the anticipation of getting a small part though he was cast as the leading man, Emmett.
Vaughn worked closely with both Jewett and Gross throughout his time at KWC working on both his singing and acting skills respectively, which helped cultivate his “biggest area of expertise” in musical theatre.
“I have done some straight plays, (but) I’m more of a musical theatre guy because music has kind of always been a big part of my life,” he said. “I really felt with those two areas being focused on — not like necessarily together — but it was more of a personal thing for me to put (them) together.
“They were essentially putting out the puzzle pieces and I was the one putting together the puzzle.”
Vaughn also expanded his talents outside the walls of KWC, finding Encore Musicals and becoming the role of Laurie in “Little Women” and started making connections with others in the community theatre sector.
Vaughn said he was in two shows a semester before deciding to take a pause in 2020, right when the coronavirus pandemic began.
But it was in the fall semester when Gross assigned one of his acting classes to create individual self-taped auditions for the final that Vaughn found another avenue to explore.
The tapes, though judged by Gross for a grade, were reviewed by local filmmakers Shane Devon of Tinker Tone Pictures and P.J. Starks of Blood Moon Pictures, who even contributed monologues for audition pieces.
Vaughn “struck a chord” with Devon and was eventually cast in his short film “The UFO Girl.” But even when he wasn’t called to be on set, Vaughn would still make the trip to the shoots in Cloverport and Evansville to help out where he could.
“I just really loved being there in that atmosphere,” he said. “It was finally something that I wanted to do with my life coming into fruition ….”
During his run playing Sweeney Todd in KWC’s production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” this year, Vaughn caught the eye of Starks and his filmmaking partner Eric Huskisson and was cast as one of the leading roles in Blood Moon Pictures’ new film “New Fears Eve” after an audition process, which is to begin production in January.
He can be seen next performing as Nick Bottom in the musical “Something Rotten!” from Oct. 20-23 at the Alhambra Theatre in Hopkinsville through Campanile Productions.
Vaughn has been grateful for making the decision to come out to Owensboro and looks forward to making it his new home in a more permanent manner next year.
“When I got to town here, there was a lot more opportunities,” he said. “The fact that there’s three different theatre programs constantly going with shows every time you turn your head. It just was a blessing coming here to see so many opportunities just open up to me ….”
And Vaughn continues to look forward to keeping crowds engaged with the world he is able to create regardless of the medium.
“... Everybody is going through something different. They might not be going through something terrible, they might not be going through something great either,” he said. “The fact that you can immerse them in this world to where they can have a laugh, where they can forget about their financial troubles or anything like that; they can forget about that stuff and sit there and be entertained, and laugh and clap for these people that put it all on the line … to entertain people ….
“With theatre, there’s nothing more heartwarming for me than to hear an audience actually enjoy your performance. … My whole goal in life — the bottom line is — I want to make the world smile.”
