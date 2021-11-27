The state says there were 4,937 more people with jobs in Kentucky in October and 137 fewer people on the unemployment rolls.
Mike Clark, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research, said, “While Kentucky’s labor force contracted from March through June, it has shown signs of growth over the past four months. Kentucky’s labor force grew during each of the last four months, adding 11,885 workers. While these are not necessarily large increases and there is still a lot of volatility in the labor market, these increases may suggest workers are starting to slowly return to the labor force.”
He said, “Kentucky posted strong growth in its trade, transportation and utilities sectors. However, these gains were offset by losses in arts, entertainment and recreation businesses and other sectors.”
• Owensboro-based Independence Bank is expanding into Lexington.
The bank said this week that it is seeking a temporary location to operate as a loan production office.
• Bar Louie said this week that it is participating in a “unique designated driver partnership with Coca-Cola.”
The news release said that through Dec. 31 — from 4 p.m. to closing — designated drivers will receive free Coke products all night.
• What can you still get for a buck?
Not as much as you used to.
Dollar Tree announced this week that after 35 years of selling everything for $1, the price is going up to $1.25 by spring because of inflation and supply chain disruptions.
• Are you shopping this weekend?
Deloitte’s “2021 Pre-Thanksgiving Pulse Survey” predicts that we’ll spend an average of $448 from Thursday through Monday.
That’s up 12% from last year.
And the survey says that we’ll spend 51% of our holiday budgets this weekend.
It also predicted that 56% of us will be shopping in stores — up from 41% last year.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger- inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.