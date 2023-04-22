Good news from Frankfort.
The state reported this week that Kentucky has set a record for the longest period with the lowest unemployment rates in state history.
Over the past 15 months, it said, the rate has been between 3.8% and 4%.
And, the news release said, Kentucky has seen 2.3% job growth over pre-pandemic levels, with nearly 46,000 more jobs in Kentucky today than in February 2020.
The report said that the state’s average incentivized hourly wage last year was $27.78 an hour before benefits.
That was up 11.5% from 2021.
• Looks like several big construction projects are coming this spring.
Bowling Green-based Cheetah Clean Auto Wash has picked up a permit to build a $400,000 car wash at 4710 Frederica St. — the former Shoney’s restaurant.
Gateway Commons is adding a three-suite 10,295-square-foot building at 3281 Hayden Road with a convenience store and liquor store.
Cost of the project is listed as $2.18 million.
And the Honda dealership at 4220 Frederica St. is getting a 6,742-square-foot remodel at a cost of $1.99 million.
• Simon Burch, who was CEO of Green River Spirits until the company was sold last summer, has been named CEO of Infuse Spirits Group and its Broken Barrel Whiskey Co.
The company started making its Heresy rye whiskey at Green River Distilling back when it was known as O.Z. Tyler Distillery.
• Companies have started adding a lot of benefits to attract workers.
Raising Cane’s Restaurants is offering a $10,000 closing-costs payment for restaurant leaders purchasing their first home, the company announced.
The Baton Rouge company has 700 quick-service restaurants and plans to add about 100 this year.
• Gas prices are up again and so is hoarding.
A new survey says that one-third of Kentucky drivers admit to stockpiling fuel.
And one-third who have not hoarded gas said they would name and shame people who do on social media.
