Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Southern Star President and Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Staton as a member of the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board (KWIB).
The KWIB serves as an advisory board to the Governor on workforce training and development issues.
The 27-member team is charged with creating a statewide vision for workforce development and adopting a plan to move Kentucky forward through workforce training and development.
Jimmy Staton became president and CEO of Southern Star in December 2016. Staton has vast experience in the energy industry. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and a member of the board of directors for Venture Global LNG and as executive vice president of NiSource and the Chief Executive Officer of the Columbia Pipeline Group, Northern Indiana Public Service Company and the Columbia Distribution Companies. Prior to joining NiSource, Staton served several
executive roles for various companies in the energy sector.
Staton graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in petroleum engineering. He is actively involved with industry groups, serving as vice chair of the Southern Gas Association and as a board member of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
