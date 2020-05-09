It is remarkable to think that a few months ago, most of the world had not heard of “social distancing.”
The term’s popularity emerged as COVID-19 did.
It has become part of our common vocabulary and a defining feature of our lives in the novel coronavirus era, yet a growing group of people are calling for the term —though not the actions — to be changed.
We should be physically distancing, not socially distancing.
Words matter.
It is critical in crisis-time that we be as precise as we can about what people are being asked to do to help thwart the designs of this insidious new virus and the disease it causes.
“Social distance” has been in use since the early 19th century (1824), initially meaning “the degree of acceptance or rejection of social interaction between individuals, especially those belonging to different social groups (such as those based on race, ethnicity, class, or gender).”
Social distancing, a term now employed by epidemiology, means that people should stay far enough away from each other to limit the spread of the virus from one person to another.
The CDC describes social distancing as staying away from mass gatherings and keeping a distance of at least six feet away from other people.
It is critically important public health guidance and should be followed.
But it is equally important that we be clear in our language.
In a crisis where isolation is a serious imperative, accurately describing what we are being asked to do is crucial.
“Stay at home and when out, remain physically apart,” is an essential message that we must all adhere to, not as an act of yielding freedoms, as many suggest, but as a daring act of solidarity to protect the freedom of everyone, rather than only mine.
We are talking about physical distancing.
To stay well during
this time, people will need to actively seek ways to stay social.
We need physical distancing amid copious social connections.
Since we are in this for the long term, we need more intentional language to make it clearer what we need to do: stay apart, but stay connected.
We need to work together to stay apart, to be in constant contact to understand the fast-changing dynamics of life, but also to support each other in illness and prevention.
It was originally for the more vulnerable that we were asked to stay inside; now it is to protect our health systems.
These are actions that require we stay apart, but stay connected.
The response effort to this public health crisis requires buy-in from all of us.
Solidarity — working together against a common nemesis — is what is called for now.
Our language must be chosen carefully. And those with knowledge of the power of language to influence public behavior are advising that governments be precise with their speech.
The World Health Organization listened.
On March 20, the WHO, in a daily press conference, said it was officially changing its language to “physical distance.” This was an intentional decision based on the need human beings have to remain connected.
For this reason, let’s use “physical distancing.”
But when we stop to think about it, we might notice that another kind of distancing has been happening within us for some time.
That is, emotional distancing.
We’ve encouraged this kind of distancing by promoting busyness as a commendable occupation, by nourishing an affectionate relationship with our phones while lacking authentic connections with people, and by crafting and casting an image of our lives on social media that do not accurately reflect an honest version of ourselves.
We’ve cultivated emotional distancing every time we chose a text over a phone call or wrote an email rather than giving someone a hug; each time we gave a dismissive nod over deep, active listening to someone’s pain; each time we chose to look at our phone instead of looking at the person sitting across from us; each time we declined a phone call over warmly greeting a person with an obvious need.
We chose emotional distancing each time we said, “We’ll catch up another time,” instead of, “I’m here now.”
When we did encounter people, we were emotionally keeping people six feet away from our actual thoughts, fears, and desires.
We chose safe answers to the question, “How are you doing?” instead of offering any shred of vulnerability.
We chose to turn away from ordinary people in favor of “following” a celebrity.
We chose to invite people into our conversations based on what they could do for us instead of thinking about how we could be of service to them.
We chose to pay for lifestyle makeovers or website updates instead of investing in friendships and well-being.
Unfortunately, we also chose a kind of emotional distancing from ourselves.
For the sake of busyness, we protected our minds from thoughts of vulnerability, honesty, and disappointment.
We disconnected from our own heart by thinking we could buy our way out of feeling afraid or insecure.
When we felt unclear, instead of going deeper within to gain clarity about possible fears, we filled our next hour with Netflix and TikTok.
When we felt doubt in our own ability to handle a challenge, instead of exploring the anxiety, we filled our next moments with mindless scrolling through Instagram.
What is happening now is that many of us are fearful of discovering what it is like not to be chasing a goal or setting up the next conference call. By staying busy we prevent silence and frustrate creativity and presence.
We are discovering that we were dependent on distraction, filling our day with texts, emails, meetings, and commuting, neglecting time together, emotional connection, mindfulness, and conversation.
When one day we begin to emerge from stay-at-home orders, it will be important to remember that what we once believed was non-essential is absolutely necessary.
Until then, stay apart; stay connected.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves as the Grief Therapist for six funeral homes in the region. He also co-created and cohosts “You’ll Die Trying,” a podcast available everywhere. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.