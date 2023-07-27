Though summer officially ends in a couple weeks, the Owensboro Health Healthpark is home to aquatic and poolside programming throughout the year.
Housed on the first floor of the facility, the aquatics area includes an array of features and programs, including a 10-lane, 25-yard competition-size pool, warm-water therapy pool and over 10 aquatic group classes ranging from low- to high-intensity exercises.
For Mackenzie Morris, the aquatics supervisor, being in the water was a large part of her upbringing.
“I’ve been competing since I was 5, swimming all the way up to high school level,” she said.
Eventually, Morris swam for Transylvania University, where her passion for the sport continued to develop.
Though she initially thought her time in swimming would end after college, Morris found a way to use her talents to help others by taking on the role of the aquatics director at the Owensboro Family YMCA before joining the Healthpark team in January 2021.
Morris said the aquatic programs have something for “all demographics (and) all age groups.”
Some of the classes even focus on helping clients with preexisting conditions like “Arthriticise” — which is geared toward individuals who have arthritis and was developed by the Arthritis Foundation — while others like “Morning Waves” and “Evening Waves,” which put more emphasis on cardiovascular conditioning, toning, strengthening and flexibility by using equipment like aqua bells, pool noodles, bands and aqua gloves.
Swim lessons are also offered for all ages, which Morris feels is important for people to take advantage of.
“I don’t think it’s ever too late to learn how to swim,” she said. “... Learning how to swim is a life-saving skill, and it’s not just something you get into and claim as your sport …. (It’s) something you can use everywhere and … to give peace-of-mind to everyone.”
Morris also said that the aquatics staff — which includes eight lifeguards and four swim instructors — are able to assist those with disabilities such as autism and cerebral palsy to make sure they thrive in the water.
“We kind of urge those parents to get them into swim lessons,” she said. “... That’s what we’re here for. We have trained swim instructors that are very experienced with that and are very good with those children.”
Morris said the swim lessons typically stay busy regardless of season and have continued to see a large growth since she’s been with the Healthpark.
“... The swim lesson interest and the quantity of those … has probably increased about 50% or something like that,” she said. “We’ve never not had a wait list.”
One of the things Morris prides herself on is being able to offer lifeguard certification and recertification classes for the community and the employees.
“It’s so important to have those classes,” she said, “and I think it’s hard also in our city to find people that will certify you. So I think that’s important that we provide that here at the Healthpark.”
But beyond learning valuable skills and improving and maintaining physical health, Morris said swimming and exercising in the pool has a multitude of benefits, such as helping with mental health.
“... I think swimming, for me, … was a huge stress relief,” she said. “... Whatever was going on at home, whatever was going on at school, it kind of all just disappeared when I was in the water.”
It also gives people an opportunity to build camaraderie and community, like the participants in the “Morning Waves” program who “don’t miss a day,” according to Morris.
“They all know (each other’s) birthday — they celebrate each other’s birthdays; during class they wear their certain hats and sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ ” she said. “... It’s really neat to see the friendships. It’s really sweet.”
Though Morris said it could be a little intimidating trying something new in the aquatics world, she feels the entire experience is worthwhile.
“Once you do it, it is so rewarding and so much fun,” she said. “You find so many great people to connect with, so many great friends and it kind of becomes your own little oasis.”
Morris hopes those who come and attend programs the aquatics department offers will “leave feeling better than they did when they came in,” while also recalling positive encounters.
“I want them to remember those sweet and nice faces of our lifeguards and our swim instructors; which they do,” she said. “... I want them to leave here knowing that whatever is kind of hindering them from enjoying life or loving life — whether it’s a bad hip or a bad knee or a bad shoulder — we’re here to help and we’re here to … encourage that progress … and making them overall healthier; but also making them feel welcomed ….”
Morris said lifeguard certification courses are scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 and 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
