HEALTHPARK AQUATICS DOM

Mackenzie Morris, aquatics supervisor at the Owensboro Health Healthpark, stands next to a pool while holding a torpedo buoy inside the facility at 1006 Ford Ave.

 Photo courtesy of Owensboro Health

Though summer officially ends in a couple weeks, the Owensboro Health Healthpark is home to aquatic and poolside programming throughout the year.

Housed on the first floor of the facility, the aquatics area includes an array of features and programs, including a 10-lane, 25-yard competition-size pool, warm-water therapy pool and over 10 aquatic group classes ranging from low- to high-intensity exercises.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.