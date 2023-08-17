Drinking water each day may be the easiest of all the approaches to improving your health and taking preventive measures.
The human body is composed of over 60% water, so it makes sense why replenishing your water daily is so important.
Your body uses water in all its cells, organs and tissues to help regulate temperature and maintain other bodily functions. Because your body loses water through breathing, sweating and digestion, it’s important to rehydrate by drinking fluids and eating water-rich foods.
While we are in the middle of the hottest days of the year, let’s talk about dehydration and heat stroke. Effects of dehydration can become noticeable after losing as little as 2% of your body’s water content. After this water loss occurs, you can feel altered body temperature control and increased fatigue.
Water balance also plays a role in energy levels and brain function. Even mild dehydration of 1-3% of body weight loss can impair brain function. Feelings of anxiety, fatigue and even headaches can start to present after a slight loss in your body’s water content.
To relate hydration to your digestive system, increased water intake can help regulate a healthy gut and relieve constipation. It can help treat kidney stones by diluting the concentration of minerals filtering through the kidneys and allowing them to pass easily through the urinary tract.
If you become dehydrated, your blood becomes more concentrated, which can lead to an imbalance of the electrolyte minerals it contains, such as sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium. These electrolytes are necessary for proper muscle and heart function.
Regarding your weekly workouts, skip the energy drinks! Drinking water while working out is the ultimate muscle fuel. High-intensity physical activity can cause you to lose water through sweat and tire your muscles. For an energy boost, drink water to reduce cramps and sprains and increase muscular endurance for longer and more efficient workouts.
Another benefit is water’s aid in weight loss. Increased water intake can stimulate a feeling of fullness, decrease hunger and boost metabolic rate. There is evidence that increasing water intake can promote weight loss by increasing your metabolism and daily calorie burn.
You can do an easy daily test to see if you are well-hydrated. A simple color check of your urine can tell you your hydration status. A goal is a clear to light yellow color; if you notice a dark yellow or amber color, that is your body telling you it is time to hydrate.
To wrap this up, even mild dehydration can lead to physical, cognitive and metabolic deficiencies. Combat these deficiencies by aiming to increase your water intake to total at least two ounces per pound of body weight for a healthier lifestyle.
Travis Cornelius is a fitness coach at the Owensboro Health HealthPark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.