Owensboro Health Healthpark’s BASE Program is aimed at helping seniors increase balance and coordination by assisting them in reducing and overcoming fears of falling by gaining more strength, confidence and stability.
According to OH, falls are the leading cause of injuries for adults ages 65 and older, with 2.5 million seniors encountering emergency room visits each year related to falls, with injuries ranging from bruises, broken hips, head injuries and even fatalities.
An older adult who falls once is twice as likely to fall again. Additionally, for many seniors, the fear of falling may cause them to cut back on physical activity, resulting in greater weakness or frailty.
However, according to physical therapist Sarah Swift, falls do not have to be an inevitable part of aging if seniors are able to work on increasing their balance and coordination by relearning how to move in ways that build strength and help the body react more proactively to prevent falls, which is exactly what the BASE Program helps with.
“It’s really giving them the ability to be safe at home and not fall,” she said.
The 12-week, 24-session class goes over a multitude of exercises, including balancing on one leg, heel and toe raises, knee bends, side and back leg raises, hip circles, weight shifting and sit-to-stand to help seniors build strength and balance.
It is all about relearning how to move the body in a way that increases balance and coordination, said Jan Young, group exercise coordinator.
“As we age, we do lose balance and strength,” she said. “It’s very hard to think that what we once did, we now have to think of a safer way to do those things.”
An example, she said, might be when someone becomes unbalanced. Rather than flailing, they should take a step backwards to help them regain their balance.
Another, she said, might be working to get out of a bathtub safer, ensuring the individual is not grabbing onto things that could actually increase the fall risk.
“We are helping them gain independence and do the things they want to do without having to get themselves off the floor,” Swift said.
The class helps seniors to be able to move with better balance throughout everyday activities, such as bending down to tie shoes, picking things up, sitting in a chair or simply standing still — actions that requiring bending, lifting and twisting.
Everything, Young said, relates back to building more core strength.
According to the Healthpark, 92% of participants reported increased balance, walking ability and decreased falls after completing the course, as well as more strength, stamina and less fear of falling.
The next BASE Program class runs July 12 through Sept. 29, with screenings on July 8.
Anyone interested in participating in the course must be referred by a physician.
“We really do forget as we get older how to move, how to react,” Swift said. “We don’t put ourselves in situations where we have to react, so (we are) helping them relearn how to do that.
“Independence is what we’re striving for.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
