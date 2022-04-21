Staying strong: Senior center begins offering SilverSneakers classes

The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County has begun to offer SilverSneakers classes to help keep seniors active and healthy.
SilverSneakers is a health and fitness program designed for adults ages 65 and older to help build strength and endurance through low-impact exercises and cardio, according to YMCA instructor Terri Ann Tong.
Tong teaches SilverSneakers classes at the YMCA, as well, and recently began offering the classes at the senior center, which is funded through a grant by the Green River Area Development District.
Participants have the option of doing exercises with a chair or standing up, making the classes wheelchair-friendly for those who are mobility impaired.
“There’s a lot of things you can do seated,” she said.
The purpose, she said, is to help build strength, improving balance and movement.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, regular physical activity is one of the most important things seniors can do for their health. It can prevent or delay many of the health problems that seem to come with age. It also helps muscles grow stronger so seniors can continue day-to-day activities and remain independent for as long as possible.
Adults ages 65 and older need at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity such as brisk walking, according to the CDC, or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity such as hiking, jogging or running, as well as muscle-strengthening and balance activities at least two days a week.
The SilverSneakers class offers this for seniors at least one day out of the week.
The class consists of a five minute warmup, 35 minutes of workout and a five minute cooldown.
Besides exercising, Tong said the class should also be fun and offer a social element for many seniors, as well, to keep them engaged and interactive.
“A big part of this is social. If they can’t have fun, they’re not going to come,” she said.
The class, she said, goes a long way to helping keep seniors alert and independent.
“This class is not so you can be Mrs. America, this class is so you can stay in your homes, so you can pick up your dishes and put them away,” she said. “People want to stay in their homes and they need to be strong for that.”
It also teaches seniors correct ways to perform movements, such as pivoting the foot when turning to the side to prevent torquing of the back, as well as strengthening reflexes and the ability to make sudden movements.
“People need to stay strong — if you’re not strong, you won’t be able to get out of your chair. You’ll trip and fall,” she said. “If you’re stepping off a curb and you don’t realize it’s there, sometimes you can catch yourself because you’re strong.”
Becky Barnhart, executive director for the senior center, said the center tries to create as many opportunities as possible to keep seniors active and allow for exercise with classes like SilverSneakers, its line dancing class, low-impact exercise and chair yoga.
“It gets them out of the house, it gets them engaged — physically, emotionally, mentally, and you can see it,” she said.
Marsha Miller said she attends SilverSneakers as well as a low-impact exercise class at the center three days a week.
The class, she said, helps build her strength and balance.
“I need the exercise,” she said. “As we get older, we lose all your strength — you can’t open jar lids.”
The classes, she said, keeps her coming out and staying active.
It also is a great option, she said, for those who are on fixed or low incomes to be able to come to the center and participate in the activities they need to be able to thrive.
Linda Connor said she has only been able to attend half a class so far, but was “really impressed” and hopes to become a regular participant.
“I went home sore from half a class,” she said.
Connor said she had a bad fall last year, breaking both her arms and wrists and wants to improve her balance and strength to prevent something like her fall from happening again.
“Anything that you’re building up your muscle at our age helps us with our balance, helps with walking and everything,” she said.
Anyone interested in more information regarding the SilverSneakers classes can contact the senior center at (270) 687-4640 or the YMCA at (270) 926-9622.
