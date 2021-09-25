I recently assisted at St. Charles Parish in Livermore while the pastor was on vacation.
St. Charles is named after Charles Borromeo, an Italian saint who was born into privilege — his mother was a member of the powerful Medici family, his uncle became pope — but spent his life in service to God and to the Catholic Church.
At one entrance to the church is a picture of Charles Borromeo. As I walked past the picture with a long-time member of the parish, he remarked: “This is a man for our time.” And so I began to study the picture.
The back side of the picture reveals that the picture originated from Naples, Italy. In the center of the picture a young man is held by an older, dark-robed man.
Borromeo is anointing the young man’s forehead with a ball of cotton, which holds the Oil for the dying. Nearby stands a younger, dark-robed man holding a plate of the cotton. On either side of Borromeo are altar boys holding candles.
In the background on the left looms the facade of the Cathedral of Milan, whose construction Borromeo spurred on. On the right is a building that I would guess is a seminary. Borromeo began the current seminary system to bring about much-needed reform in the Church.
The picture is an icon of Borromeo’s ministry as the Archbishop of Milan. His efforts toward the construction of the Cathedral of Milan and especially his institution of the seminary system have perhaps contributed more to the long-term well-being of the Church.
But Borromeo stands out in the memory of the Church because of his ministry to the people of Milan in the plague of 1576-1578. All who could leave the city had fled; Borromeo remained. He spent his personal fortune and went into debt to feed the people of Milan. He anointed those dying from the plague.
For this reason, the Church holds him up as the patron saint, or model, for bishops, cardinals and spiritual leaders. Borromeo was the shepherd who stayed with the sheep as the wolf approached.
The Spirit of Jesus, the Good Shepherd, remains at the heart of the Church. At the beginning of the pandemic, on March 19, 2020, the Church extended a blanket pardon of sins and their punishment to all who die from the COVID-19 virus and are unable to receive the Last Rites from a priest, to ensure that no one be deprived of eternal life.
On the occasions that I am called to enter the rooms of men and women who have the COVID-19 virus in order to give the Last Rites, I am keenly aware that I stand in “the valley of the shadow of death” (Psalm 23:4). Equally strong is the Spirit of the Good Shepherd who stays with the sheep as the wolf approaches.
The legend of Quo Vadis illustrates this. Amid the persecution of Christians in Rome by the Emperor Nero Peter was fleeing from Rome and encountered Jesus entering Rome. He asked Jesus: “Where are you going?” (in Latin: “Quo Vadis?”) Jesus responded that he was going to take Peter’s place and be crucified once more.
Peter returned to Rome and was crucified. The Spirit of Jesus, the Good Shepherd who stays with the sheep as the wolf approaches, remains in the Church.
St. Charles Borromeo, as you embodied for the people of Milan and your time the Good Shepherd, pray for us that we might embody for the people of our time Jesus, the Good Shepherd.
Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
