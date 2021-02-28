Daviess County chicken and cattle farmer Daniel Hayden is always looking to expand and diversify his business.
And on Feb. 9, Hayden and his wife, Danielle, introduced D2 Meats also known as D Squared Meats, which is based on the couple’s first names.
Through their website — d2meats.com — they offer more than 20 cuts of beef, which can be ordered online for pick-up or for shipping.
Prior to launching the D2 Meats, Hayden said the Whitesville farm only sold freezer beef, which involves customers buying large sections of the cow instead of smaller, specified cuts such as ribeye, tri-tip and chuck roast.
“That’s a minimum of 120 pounds of meat on a quarter,” said Hayden about freezer beef. “So you have to have a deep freezer and it’s a lot of money to drop at one time. It is cheaper than the grocery store to do it that way and the farmer makes more money.”
Although Hayden Farms will still offer freezer beef, they’re looking to gain a wider customer base with the new venture.
Hayden said producing quality beef is essential but another selling point is that consumers won’t have to wonder about where their steaks or any other cuts of meat came from.
He added that limiting the number of times the cow changes hands before it ends up in the grocery store adds value to the product as well as peace of mind to the customer.
“Now we’re trying to cater toward the customers who want to know exactly where their meat comes from, who don’t have deep freezers and who don’t want to drop the big amount of money for a quarter of a cow.”
Hayden’s father, Martin, started the farming business in the early 80s with tobacco and cattle.
They no longer grow tobacco but have established a large poultry operation to go along with their 180-head of cattle.
Hayden Farms is not only a cow-calf operation but it’s also a backgrounder, meaning once the calf is weaned it’s fed up to 750 pounds. Once the calves reach that weight, they’re typically sold to feed yards out west where they obtain a finished weight between 1,300 and 1,400 pounds.
More than half of their calves are still sold at market. The remainder will go toward D2 Meats and their freezer beef businesses.
Hayden said they raise Red Angus cattle and have contracted with a USDA-approved meat processor in Hopkinsville. After the cuts of meat are processed, they’re packaged and returned to Hayden Farms where the cuts are stored in a freezer until new online orders are received.
“We’ve been wanting to do this for a while,” Hayden said. “Once we talked to people about how we do things on the farm, they would ask us where can we buy some of your meat? Well, we never did have any options unless you wanted 120 pounds at a time. …Now, it’s start to finish Hayden Farms and D2 Meats is the finisher for me.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.