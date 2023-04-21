Luke, Chapter 24:44-53
Persevere means to continue in a course of action even in the face of difficulty, or with little or no prospect of success.
It is taught that of those captured in Africa and placed on slave ships to America, 1.8 million people died on the Middle Passage before coming to America. It is taught that 50 of the 102 Pilgrims of Plymouth Plantation lost their lives the first year in America.
Perseverance is key to survival, but survival is different than living. Many are surviving and forgetting what it is like to truly live, or many people have never truly lived at all. Survival is the state or act of continuing to exist, typically in spite of an accident, ordeal or difficult circumstance.
Live means you’re not just existing but you are existing with impact. The definition of live is: to attain eternal life, to remain in human memory or record, existing in fact and reality, driven by power, and armed but not exploding.
Jesus not only showed us how to persevere and survive, but He showed us how to live. His life fits the definition of the word live; make an impact, remain in human memory, exist in fact and reality, to be driven by power and armed by this power and not exploding.
In our scripture of text, Jesus has risen. The women followers had come to the tomb of Jesus and discovered the tomb empty. The stone was rolled away, the Body of Jesus was gone and two angels were there and asked the women a question, “Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen! Remember how he spoke in Galilee saying the Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again? And they remembered His words.”
The women left, told the disciples what happened, and they didn’t believe them. Peter ran out to check the tomb for himself and saw the same things that the women reported. The main reason the disciples believed in the resurrection is because they saw Him alive after he was dead. Jesus presented himself alive on different occasions to different people for a 40-day period.
Firsthand evidence of His resurrection is a powerful argument. There were eyewitness accounts to His resurrection.
Miracles are for the unbelievers; even amongst believers there are levels of belief. Some people are atheists and don’t believe in God. There are agnostics that believe in something bigger than them. There are those that believe in God, but they don’t think Jesus is that God. Then there are those that believe in Jesus but not the miracles He performed. Or they believe in Jesus and the miracles He performed in biblical days but do not believe that His miracles happen today.
We are so much like the people who were followers of Jesus in biblical times who didn’t believe, knew Him or had varying degrees of belief. Before Jesus left, He appeared to all unbelievers and believers as a demonstration of God’s Power over all.
Jesus appeared to Mary Magdalene, Mary the Mother of James, Salome and Joanna, Peter. Two on the Emmaus Road, the disciples with and without Thomas, seven disciples at the Sea of Galilee, a mountain in Galilee. In front of over 500 people at one time. James, Saul on the road to Damascus.
The disciples knew that He had risen because they experienced and saw it for themselves; they can testify with conviction. During that time, Jesus taught and gave instructions on how to live while he is gone and not just persevere or survive. Jesus wanted them to live under the persecution they were about to face with the same conviction He had because they possessed the same power. The Holy Ghost power!
The first thing that had to happen was their minds and perceptions had to be changed through His teaching. In scripture, once He spoke, taught and reminded them of the Law of Moses, the prophets and Psalms concerning Him; He opened their understanding.
Today, many of us want to change, want to live better, want to believe with conviction but don’t know how because our understanding is not open. Romans chapter 12, says, “Therefore, I urge you, brothers in view of God’s mercy to offer your bodies as living sacrifices, holy and pleasing to God, this is your spiritual act of worship. Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”
When the angels spoke the words of Jesus to the women at the tomb; the angels reminded them of what Jesus had already taught. They asked them why they are looking for the living among the dead.
Jesus gave instructions to His followers before His ascension. Jesus wanted them to understand that the cross was not an unfortunate circumstance for them to survive by simply existing in the shame of what they witnessed happen to their Savior. Jesus wanted them to live and to understand that His sacrifice was part of God’s redemptive plan for us all.
This redemption would be in the name of a crucified and risen Savior, that repentance and remission of sins will be brought to the world. Sometimes life will crucify you to your cross with constant reminders of you being a failure, defeated, unworthy, overwhelmed and burdened. Our cross can be heavy, but God has given us power to rise from it. He has given us power to live our lives on purpose, with purpose to transform our environment and everything in our environment.
God’s resurrection is a reminder for us to live. What it means to live and not simply survive life or exist in life is determined by the power of God to transform the reality of your life to the truth and facts of the word of God that is true and living.
We represent those who survived so we can now live!
Don’t waste your life by not living because sacrifices were made by many for your privilege to be here. You can take pleasure in the creative power the Holy Spirit provides; that works through us survivors who are living. We who are living are endowed with the ability to live and transform to help others along the way. We have the power to rise and live. Not rise and survive, but live in Christ because you are free from the chains of sin. You are free to live a life of power in Christ. And in spite of it all, Still We Rise because we serve a risen Savior!
