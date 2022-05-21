Stink bugs are a common pest of corn and soybean, always present but rarely causing yield loss.
The green stink bug is the most common pest but we began monitoring for the movement of brown marmorated stink bugs into this area nearly 10 years ago.
Counties in eastern Kentucky have been dealing with the pest since 2010. I recall being amazed to see photos from Lexington with hundreds of BMSB on doors and windows trying to enter a home in the fall for a comfortable place to overwinter.
They have made it to our area in large numbers confirmed by local residents who encountered BMSB hiding all over the home and in garage and outbuilding storage areas this past winter. A brown marmorated stink bug can be recognized as a relatively large and flattened, shield-backed bug with five segmented antennae.
It has two wide, light-colored, banded areas on the antennae, distinguishing it from other, similar stink bugs. The abdomen on the brown marmorated stink bug extends past the wings, resulting in light-colored ‘triangles’ visible past the wing edges. When disturbed, the insect will leave a cilantro-like odor.
So what does this mean for our grain crops this year?
Dr. Raul Villanueva, extension entomologist, shared his opinion on the risk to crops this year in the following article.
Starting in the first days of April, BMSB have been coming out of their overwintering stage. These stink bugs will feed and then mate, and a new generation of stink bugs will begin colonizing fruit, vegetables, corn, soybeans, and other crops.
The first peak population occurs from mid-June to the end of July, and the overwinter population that feeds on maturing pods or kernels occurs from mid-September to October.
Early emergence of BMSB observed in houses may imply the potential for an outbreak of the first-generation stink bugs during this coming season for field crops. Feeding and damage to seedling corn and soybeans may occur.
In corn, adult and nymph stink bugs feed on seedlings. The result of this feeding causes oblong holes with yellow margins in the leaves as they emerge from the whorl, as well as twisting of the whorl.
If heavy feeding occurs, it can cause death of the growing point. In soybeans, adult and immature stages feed on tender tissue. When stink bugs inject their digestive enzymes, they may cause delayed maturity and deformed leaf growth.
In corn and soybeans, the most important damages occur during the reproductive stage of plants affecting kernels and pods, which can cause abortion of seeds, reduce yields, and affect seed quality.
There are established thresholds for the number of stink bugs in corn and soybeans. There are several species in these crops, including the green stinkbug, followed by BMSB, and the brown stinkbug.
Scouting observation should include the mix of all adults and 3rd-4th instar nymphs of all these species to reach the thresholds for the different growth stages of corn or soybeans.
There is little information available on damage in field corn and soybeans caused by BMSB, but the general recommendation for vegetative stage corn is one bug per four plants and one bug per two plants after tasseling. For bloom to R3 soybeans, the recommendation is three bugs captured in 25 net sweeps. From R4-R6 stage soybeans, nine bugs per 25 net sweeps justify insecticide treatment.
Fungicide Recommendations for Corn and Soybeans
The 2022 fungicide efficacy tables for foliar disease of corn and soybean and for soybean seedling diseases are updated, and available through the Crop Protection Network website: https://cropprotectionnetwork.org/. These tables are updated annually based on data provided by United States Extension plant pathologists including Drs. Kiersten Wise and Dr. Carl Bradley, with efficacy determined through replicated research trials across a broad geographic area. The ratings in these guides reflect the efficacy of a fungicide against a given disease and are not rating yield response to a fungicide.
4-H Camp Registration Underway
Daviess County youth will camp at the West Kentucky 4-H Camp from June 14 through June 17. The camp is located at Dawson Springs in Hopkins County. Space is still available for boys and girls ages 9-14 to attend at a cost of $210. Campers have the choice of activities, cabins are air-conditioned, and the food is great. For more information, visit www.westkentucky4hcamp.com and call the Extension Office at 270-685-8480 to register.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.