With the recent rainfall, there hasn’t been a summer in quite a while with as much promise for an excellent stockpile fescue yield. Beginning to plan for stockpile management now will increase the likelihood of success and help extend the grazing season on high-quality pasture well into the fall and early winter. A stockpile program aims to delay feeding hay as long as possible, reducing feed and labor costs by lowering the amount of hay needed while providing an ideal environment for the beef cow herd to spend the winter and calve.

It’s relatively easy to stockpile. Simply take cattle off pastures in the next week or two, apply nitrogen fertilizer and allow grass to accumulate growth through late fall. Then, put cattle on the pasture one section at a time until they’ve strip grazed the entire field. Don’t worry about johnsongrass in the pasture. Prussic acid is a concern immediately after light freeze events, but the goal for a stockpile field is to delay grazing until at least two weeks after the first hard freeze event, killing all of the remaining johnsongrass, which may have escaped death from light freezes earlier in the fall.

