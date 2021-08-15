Extending the grazing season is one of the most popular forage advice lessons offered by Cooperative Extension.
Feeding hay in buildings results in accumulated manure that requires removal and distribution.
Feeding hay outside in winter results in damage to the forage base and increases the risk of soil erosion.
Postponing winter hay feeding indoor or outside as long as possible allows animals to harvest forage on their own without regard to weather and your time.
An added benefit is forage quality of vegetative pasture growth accumulated through the fall is usually higher than hay.
Feeding hay is unavoidable if the stocking rate matches acreage and management, the goal should be to delay winter month hay feeding by accumulating pasture growth now to graze in December and January.
This week is the time to finish up pasture management steps for stockpiling. Clip pastures to a height of 5 inches to remove weeds, johnsongrass, foxtail, and older unutilized forage growth.
Mowing the field prior to fertilizer application allows the grass to grow evenly with less competition.
Fescue grass is the forage base of most pastures and an ideal plant for stockpiling.
It can accomplish substantial growth in the fall, has a waxy leaf surface that tolerates frost and weathering, and its spring growth is not hindered by heavy winter grazing.
Tall fescue can accumulate large amounts of soluble carbohydrate, meaning fiber nutrition that is easily absorbed. The total digestible nutrient (TDN) and crude protein (CP) content of stockpiled tall fescue are usually higher than the average hay fed to beef cattle.
Stockpiling also reduces the toxicity of endophyte-infected tall fescue. A study in the early 2000s showed that levels of the toxin ergovaline found in endophyte tall fescue dropped during the winter grazing period.
This easily makes the case for feeding hay or grazing corn stalks during the fall while fescue is accumulating growth to provide an improved fescue forage to consume in the winter.
Applying 60 units of nitrogen this week is ideal. Earlier August applications will increase overall tonnage but result in lower forage quality.
September applications will result in high quality but less yield. In any regard, the application should be made around 90 days before the end of the fall growing window for tall fescue to maximize nitrogen utilization paired with optimum forage quality.
If possible, stockpile land area matched to an acre per cow. In normal grazing, this will provide 75-90 days of grazing if strip grazing is utilized.
A 1,000-pound cow will consume 2.6% of its body weight (26 pounds) of forage per day. An acre of fescue stockpiled for 90 days can produce up to 3,000 pounds of forage. If 70% efficiency can be obtained, there are 2,100 pounds of forage to utilize for an 80-day period.
The ideal grazing source during stockpiling is harvested corn fields if access is available. Iowa State University Research indicates that a half-ton of hay is offset by an acre of grazed stalks.
Cows select the portions of the crop residue with the highest digestibility and protein concentration. Lost grain is the first choice followed by ear husks and leaves.
Another pasture and hayland activity to consider this time of year is herbicide weed control. Most of the perennial weed species spend the early fall translocating energy from the leaf to the roots before frost to increase the chance of winter survival.
Applying herbicide to horsenettle, tall ironweed, goldenrod, aster, chicory, milkweed, multiflora rose, or trumpet creeper now will allow the herbicide to be easily translocated down to the roots greatly improving the power to kill those weeds.
Products such as Crossbow herbicide are highly effective and inexpensive in killing these weed types. Use caution in August as nearby tobacco, horticultural crops, and late soybeans can be affected by off-target movement of most broadleaf pasture weeds.
A very useful pasture weed identification, lifecycle, and herbicide effectiveness publication is available at the Extension Office or on our website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.