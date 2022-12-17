Be careful out there today.
The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics say this is “Super Saturday” and 158.5 million Americans are expected to be shopping for last-minute gifts.
That’s about 10 million more than last year.
The report says that 44.1 million people will shop only in stores, and 77.2 million plan to shop both in person and online.
• Speaking of shopping, Wisevoter’s “Holiday Spendings by State” says Kentucky families rank 40th in the amount of money we have to spend for Christmas at $709.
Maryland, it says, ranks first with $2,714.50 per household.
• Gulfstream Commercial Services posted a video this week showing that work has re-started at Riverfront Brio, the hotel and apartment complex across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
But company officials did not respond to messages asking about the timetable for finishing the project.
• Remember Sears, the retailer that closed its big store in Towne Square Mall in 2014?
The chain is down to 22 stores as of last month, according to several internet sites.
Now, Sears Hometown Stores Inc., the stores designed for smaller communities, has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The stores were spun off from Sears in 2012.
Today, there are only 121 of those stores left.
• Unemployment is increasing in Kentucky.
The state reported this week that Kentucky’s civilian labor force was at 2.5 million in November — down by 4,516 from October.
• The state also reported that general fund tax receipts are up 6.4% so far this fiscal year and road fund receipts are up 2.3%.
Another report says that the state has collected $945 million more than it expected between July 1 and Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.