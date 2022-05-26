Do you know the two most important stories of your life?
It’s not the story of your wedding day, becoming a parent, landing your dream job or really any other milestone of life you would initially think.
No, the first is the story you tell yourself and the second is the story that others will retell once you are gone.
Let me explain.
The story you tell yourself will affect every decision you make and therefore decide your potential in this world and the impact you will make on it. What if the story you are telling yourself is one of inability, being unprepared, lacking confidence, or questioning your purpose.
“I’m not the right person.”
“I can’t do this.”
Flipping that self-talk to be intentionally positive will set the tone for you and your potential in your life and our community.
The story others will tell about you after you are gone just as equally affects your life. Do you want others to recount your story as one of indecision, not standing up for your beliefs, unable to grow, forgive, or achieve?
What if, instead, those that love you said, “She made a difference.”
“He changed his community.”
These two stories are ones that we write each day. They each serve as mile markers for a good day’s work, pushing forward through adversity, and taking the time to align your purpose.
It seems appropriate to bring up these stories in May, the season of graduations. This month brings about the closing of old chapters and the beginning of new ones. What a perfect time to focus on the writing of your two important stories.
I recently spoke at the Owensboro Community & Technical College Nursing Program pinning. I told them that day, as nursing school graduates, they were equals.
They successfully completed the same program and passed the same exams to become a registered nurse. But what they did after that day, that’s what would set them apart. Every day after their graduation would offer the opportunity to enhance, even change, the world.
Yes, graduating marks the end of a big chapter.
Celebrate that accomplishment.
Celebrate that you did it.
But know that what you do with your degree and the lessons you learned — whether in a classroom or from those around you — is what really matters.
I recently watched a commencement speech from U.S. soccer icon Abby Wambach. Inspired by her words, I encourage you to do three things, whether you are embarking on your next chapter post-graduation, or reading this and wanting to make a change.
Lead with a service mindset.
Dream, set goals, achieve great things.
But also, serve those around you. Build up others that may not be afforded the same opportunities as you.
We rise by lifting others.
Don’t wait to be invited to the table.
Make the table.
Or, as I learned from Abby, flip the table. Make sure everyone is represented at the table.
And this last one is something I directly learned from Abby.
Don’t be discouraged by the daunting size of this world.
You are only obligated to change or impact your “small worlds.”
Put your energy into impacting your office, your church, your family, and the community in which you live.
We tend to focus on the end of a chapter and the bittersweet memories of what that chapter brought.
Instead, let’s focus on the next chapter, what’s on the horizon and writing the remainder of our two stories.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
