Dave and Jessica Kirk both have good, full-time jobs.
He’s destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
She’s a scheduling analyst at Boardwalk Pipelines.
But they wanted their own “side hustle,” a business they could do together.
So, they launched Storytale Productions, which helps its customers tell their own stories.
Dave Kirk said that during his years as a television reporter, spokesman for Owensboro Public Schools and now the CVB, “People would see me and ask me to take their picture.”
So, he said, “We invested in equipment and started this on Aug. 1.”
Jessica Kirk said, “We’ve been planning it for about a year. We believe in the importance of helping people tell their stories.”
So, what exactly do they do?
“There are a lot of different requests,” Jessica Kirk said. “We’re going to a 50th wedding anniversary this weekend. We talk with them and figure out what exactly they want. It’s like an autobiography. We’re taken by the stories people want to share. It’s just having something you’re passionate about.
“We do oral histories of families, engagements and maternity.”
Older people can talk about their lives, experiences and memories to leave a record for future generations of their family.
“There’s a lot of creativity,” Jessica Kirk said. “We love hearing their stories. We like for it to be not staged.”
“But we’ll shoot what they want,” Dave Kirk said. “I love photos that tell a story. We do video and still photography. We want to get it right.”
Jessica Kirk said, “There are so many great photographers in Owensboro, but not many that do video.”
She said, “Our 10th anniversary is in October. We had video of our wedding, and it’s fun to go back and watch it.”
“It’s important to remember how you felt that day,” her husband said.
“My family took hours of video on birthdays and Christmas,” Jessica Kirk said. “But nobody has time to watch that much.”
“We edit it down to the highlights,” Dave Kirk said. “We put it in the cloud so it’s always there. They can do what they want wit it. Give it to others or whatever. There is no copyright.”
“This is your story,” his wife said.
“We make sure we’re not taking on too much,” Dave Kirk said. “We want to do just enough to keep it fun.”
“We do our best work together, and we’re pretty darn proud of that,” their website says.
It adds, “We’ve learned early on that life is all about precious moments that you want to bottle up and remember forever. We want to capture the things you never want to forget. For us, it’s stuff like the excited, awkward little run that our 4-year-old does or the way our newborn smiles as he wakes up each morning.”
Prices range from $100 to $350, depending on what the customer wants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.