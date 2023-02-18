Maceo farmer Tanner Stroup won his first state corn yield title in 2022 in the irrigated category.
For the contest that’s held in conjunction with the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, only a 3-acre plot is measured for its yield, regardless of a field’s size.
Using the AgriGold brand seed, Stroup had a 3-acre plot yield 300.12 bushels per acre, earning him the 2022 H&R Agri-Power Irrigated Corn Traveling Trophy.
Second place went to Mitchell Pashchall Ag Operations in Calloway County with 294.01 bushels per acre, and Knott Farms in Daviess County placed third with 289.83 bushels per acre.
Initially, Stroup wasn’t sure he would even enter the 2022 Kentucky Corn Yield Contest.
Like many growers, the bulk of his corn crop fell victim to last year’s drought.
And for Stroup, that was 3,200 acres of corn.
Overall, Stroup said his average corn yield was between 130-140 bushels per acre.
“It was the worst corn crop we’ve ever had,” Stroup said. “…We went like 38 days without any rain in our particular area between Maceo and Lewisport.”
Stroup acknowledged the irony of winning the corn yield contest and having the worst harvest in his farm’s history.
But it was having a pivot irrigator — a large sprinkler system on wheels — that allowed him to have the winning yield.
“When the drought happened and everything kind of went south, I still didn’t think it would be quite that good just because of the extreme drought,” Stroup said. “Once I got the combines in it and saw that it was pretty good, I had them come out and check it.”
During the drought, Stroup said he used the pivot to cover 100 acres, spraying about a half-inch of water every other night.
It not only helped with the moisture the corn required, but it also helped relax and cool the plants down, he said.
“It was keeping the corn happy with water, some extra nitrogen and micronutrients — things to keep it going,” Stroup said.
Stroup said entering the contest isn’t solely about winning it.
“I do more things to that plot, and I learn what works that could be added on to my commercial operations,” he said. “So there are definitely things you can learn from it by trying to push the yield to the top limit.”
And after seeing the difference the pivot irrigation system made, he decided to add three more for this upcoming growing season.
“Hopefully, we don’t need them every year to that extent,” he said. “They’ll all cover at least 100 acres (each) .and we have one that will do 120 to 130 acres.”
This also makes the second straight year Stroup has won a state yield title. In 2021, the farm took first place in the no-till wheat yield contest at 131.23 bushels per acre.
