Tanner Stroup stands next to a John Deere 8RX 370 Four-Track Tractor on Monday at Stroup Farms in Maceo.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Maceo farmer Tanner Stroup won his first state corn yield title in 2022 in the irrigated category.

For the contest that’s held in conjunction with the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, only a 3-acre plot is measured for its yield, regardless of a field’s size.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

