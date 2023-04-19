Teachers and students at Foust Elementary School have likely noticed a four-legged staff member — “Rebel” — prancing through the halls since January.
Rebel has been assisting students manage emotions they may need to work through, and fifth grader Sceon Johnson has developed a bond with Rebel through the process.
“He loves on me and makes me calm,” Johnson said. “I get to see him, and he makes me happy.”
Johnson began seeing Rebel to take him outside and play.
“He’s been able to calm me down if I get in trouble or if I’m frustrated,” he said.
Seeing Rebel has become a daily experience for Johnson, and he said he is Rebel’s best friend.
“I come down here around 12:15 p.m. and see Rebel every day and take him outside,” he said.
Johnson said Rebel helps all students.
“He loves on them and he copies their emotions,” he said. “If they’e feeling sad or mad or excited, he copies that.”
Jenni Owen, social worker at Foust, said having a dog at the school is something she’s always wanted to have.
“It’s an extra layer of support, and I think it was really important at this time more than ever,” she said. “The last couple of years have been a struggle, and I was looking for ways to add to that support for the kids.”
Owen said Rebel has been a tool for students to open up more about what they are feeling and experiencing.
“I feel like he’s been a bridge to some students who weren’t as open to talking,” she said. “When they come individually, we sit at the carpet together, and they pet Rebel, and it’s a distraction but can be calming.”
Rebel is still in training to be a certified therapy dog, Owen said.
“He’s certified as a Canine Good Citizen, but he hasn’t taken his therapy test yet,” she said. “We’re working on that in the building, and some of the students are helping him prepare for the test.”
Owen said Rebel will take the test either at the end of this year or the first of next year.
Other schools within Owensboro Public Schools that have school pets include Estes and Sutton elementary schools and Owensboro Innovation Middle School.
