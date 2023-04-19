FOUST DOG PIC

Foust Elementary School fifth grader Sceon Johnson plays with the school dog, Rebel, on Thursday. Johnson visits Rebel daily as a way to work through any difficult emotions he might be feeling.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Teachers and students at Foust Elementary School have likely noticed a four-legged staff member — “Rebel” — prancing through the halls since January.

Rebel has been assisting students manage emotions they may need to work through, and fifth grader Sceon Johnson has developed a bond with Rebel through the process.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

