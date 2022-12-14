The Goodfellows Club plays a large role in the lives of hundreds of school children every year. Naturally, some of the children who receive assistance from Goodfellows want to give back.
Students and staff members at Daviess County Middle School raised almost $800 for Goodfellows this year, in an unusual way. Instead of holding a bake sale or special soup day for donations at the school, the students raised $771 by holding a students versus faculty basketball game earlier this year.
Goodfellows Executive Director Sherry Baber said school fundraisers play an important role in the annual Goodfellows campaign.
“Historically, some of the schools have done that” and held fundraisers, she said. “We always have a great response from Owensboro Public Schools’ central office and Daviess County Public Schools’ central office. They usually do huge soup days.”
Receiving donations from students is special, because many of the students contributing were Goodfellows recipients in the past.
“Daviess County Middle School has always contributed to Goodfellows,” Baber said. “That’s a real blessing to everyone that has a chance to participate in Goodfellows.
“It’s always a blessing when kids find a way to give back.”
All monetary donations to Goodfellows help students in need. Although the Christmas Party was held last week, Goodfellows will be busy throughout the school year providing students with new clothes, coats, shoes and even emergency dental care.
A school’s donation comes from a student event like the basketball game at Daviess County Middle School.
”I think it shows (students) how to show their thankfulness” for the work Goodfellows continues to do for students, Baber said. “It’s a full circle of children benefiting, appreciating and giving back” to Goodfellows.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec.14, 2022
Previously reported … $94,595.16
Hunter Reigler … $2,000
Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund at the Green River Community Foundation … $1,000
Anonymous … $500
In memory of Marsha Kasey, Susan Kasey, Thomas Kasey, Thomas Leo Kasey, Alice Kasey, Donald Kasey and Helen Kasey … $300
In memory of Thomas Brooks Yager by Al and Linda Yager … $300
Anonymous … $300
First Presbyterian Church Men Class … $300
In honor of our “Grands”; Miles, Max, Annabelle, Walter, Sebastian and Ellee by Da and Papa … $250
In loving memory of my wife, Judy by John Maszaros … $200
In loving memory of our parents, Juanita, Jean, and Donald White by Terry and Darlene White … $200
In loving memory of our parents, Lillie and W.F. Hagan by Darlene and Terry White … $200
M&K Contracting … $200
Vicki and Ryan Robertson … $200
In memory of Ed Crady and Jeff Crady by Patsy Crady … $200
In honor of teachers of Kiononia Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church … $200
In honor of Scott and Kay Richmond … $200
For the grandkids, Ally, Tyler, and Holt Dawahare, and Bella, Tucker and Zachary Guinn by Ronnie and Mereda Hicks … $200
Ed and Evolyn Allen … $200
In loving memory of Raymond and Laura Bell Gilmore, John T. Mardis, Johathan Bradley Oliver, Keaton Mathis, and Karen Gilmore by Dorothy O’Flynn … $200
In loving memory of William R. O’Flynn by Dorothy O’Flynn … $200
Mr. and Mrs. David Searles … $150
In celebration of my grandchildren, Libby, Austin, Robert, Amelia, Allie, Graham, and Jack … $150
In honor of our grandchildren, Sam Isabella, Gabby, Rex, Charlie, Sylvie, Dillon and Madalyn … $100
In memory of Jim Lovett by Bob and Sylvia Lovett … $100
In memory of deceased family, Charles and Linda … $100
In memory of my dad, George D. Clark … $100
In loving memory of Cecil Holbrook Street by Anna Lee Street … $100
In honor of the dogs that go to the Legion dog park by Brenda Brown … $100
In memory of Weldon and James Brumley, Roy, Evelyn, Bobby and Betty Howard, Melanie McGrew, and Chuck Wilkins by Wilma Brumley … $100
On behalf of Fern Terra 3rd floor ladies, Wilma, Betsy, Diane, Nelda, Mary Lou, Vi, Gail, and Marian by Frances Boarman … $100
In memory of Mom, Dad, Randall, and Darrell … $100
In memory of Coralie Jones by Connie Ford … $100
In memory of Cissy and Ron Sullivan by Mike and Lisa Sullivan … $100
Anonymous … $100
In honor of my former Messenger-Inquirer colleagues by Beth Noffsinger ..$100
In loving memory of Bob and Margaret Berry … $50
In loving memory of Bob and Marie Stewart … $50
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Sansom … $50
In loving memory of Joni and Fred Wetzel … $50
In memory of Melissa Baber by Mike and Leah Lampert … $50
In memory of Rev. Everett L. and Nellie Hall … $50
Anonymous … $50
In loving memory Gary Keller by Jill Keller … $25
In memory of Glenn and Maxine Gary by the Vincent family … $25
Total as of December 14, 2022 … $103,945.16
Correction: A listing in the December 10 Roll Call should have read: The Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance board members; Bruce Houp, Anita Scrivner, Rob and Loretta Schell, Suzette and Woody Maglinger, Deb Hizny and Carla and Curtis King … $200
