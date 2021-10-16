Know anybody who makes $100,000 or more a year?
Stessa, a web-based platform for property investors to manage, monitor and communicate the performance of real estate portfolios, recently released a study on the rise of six-figure jobs between 2015 and 2020.
And we did pretty well.
Those jobs in the Owensboro metropolitan area were up 219%, the study said.
But smaller populations see bigger jumps in statistics with fewer jobs.
It says that we went from 210 such jobs in 2015 to 670 last year.
Still only 1.4% of us are making six figures.
And our median wage is only $37,050 a year.
• Envision Contractors recently picked up a permit to build a 9,204-square-foot store in Gateway Commons for Five Below.
The estimated cost is $996,955.
• We got our first Tropical Smoothie Cafe this year.
And the company says it’s “experiencing a phenomenal year.”
Same-store sales are up 29% over 2019.
It has 270 new stores signed going into the fourth quarter.
And the company opened 32 new locations in the third quarter, it says.
• Pictures have been showing up on Facebook of service stations where the price of gas is over $3 a gallon.
But most in town were still below $3 a gallon on Friday morning.
Prices are rising because the price of oil is rising.
It was over $80 a barrel on Friday.
• Kentucky reported last week that general fund tax receipts were up 35% in September.
And road fund receipts were up 5%.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
