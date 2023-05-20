A cross resides above the awning that reads Theatre Workshop.
The cross is a reminder of what was meant to be a permanent house of worship at 407 W. 5th St. when it was erected in 1875.
Formerly known as the Old Trinity Episcopal Church, it’s now owned by TWO, which uses it for plays and cabaret nights.
Todd Reynolds, TWO executive director, said he’s only known the 4,186-square-foot building as a theatre.
Before he was hired to lead TWO, Reynolds was introduced to it by his girlfriend. And since 1976, Reynolds has remained a fixture with the organization.
“My first impression was ‘Wow! what a place!’ It’s a beautiful building; it was, ‘Why have I not ever been here before?’ ” Reynolds said. “And then I saw the show, and it made a big impression. I knew I wanted to get involved.”
The nearly 150-year-old building has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1972.
According to the historical marker mounted to an outside wall, the building “is the oldest example of Gothic architecture in western Kentucky.”
The Medieval architecture style dates to between 1189 and 1307 and is known as the “Lancet” style — a variety of pointed arches in which each of the arcs, or curves, of the arch have a radius longer than the width of the arch.
This type of architecture is described on the registry as “well-defined outlines, and simplicity in ornament. Tall and narrow Lancet openings give height to the design, and exteriors are marked by projecting buttresses, pinnacles and steep-pitched roofs.”
According to the registry, “the interior of the building was magnificent. The altar was made of carved wood and polished wood, as was the baptismal font. The apse, in which the altar rests, is of a style rarely carried over to American churches.”
It also adds that there is “one 12-foot stained glass window and several smaller windows, each with a religious symbol. The two front wooden doors, with their pointed vault-tops and wrought-iron fittings, are charming.”
Until 1964, the building “served as the oldest brick church in Owensboro.”
Throughout the mid- and late-1960s, it was called the Old Trinity Center. During that time period, it was home to the Cliff Hagan Boys Club and was owned by the city of Owensboro.
TWO began using it as its theater space in the early 1970s. Modifications, such as ramps for ADA compliance and a permanent stage, have been added.
“When I first arrived, we were sharing it with other groups,” Reynolds said. “So when we came in to do a show, we had to not only build the set, we also had to build the stage and put up riser seating. All of our materials were stored in a warehouse. We had to get a big crew of 20 or 30 guys to put it all together.”
This fall TWO will open for its 60th season. There are round tables near the stage, while retractable risers provide seating for up to 100 spectators.
“It is a wonderfully intimate space,” Reynolds said, “and the acoustics are good.”
TWO also has a second performance location around the corner at 418 Frederica St.
Both are utilized for plays year-round.
And although the Fifth Street TWO building has been converted to a house for theatre, Reynolds said its original purpose as a house of worship has been returned by the Open Door Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, which uses the space for its Sunday service.
“…Certainly, the fact that it was a church is in the back of my mind,” Reynolds said. “There are not-so-subtle clues of that all over the place.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
