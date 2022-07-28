These columns that the Messenger-Inquirer so graciously allows me to contribute each month are a little selfish on my part.
I do my best to write something that I think will impact M-I readers, but, if I’m being honest, I selfishly write these columns for my own accountability.
Oftentimes, when putting pen to paper (or I suppose fingers to keyboard) I find that what comes out relates to my personal journey as a leader and what I am living out in the moment while leading my team at Puzzle Pieces.
This month marks the beginning of our next fiscal year. While many are in a mid-year mindset, at Puzzle Pieces, we just closed out our 2021-2022 fiscal year and are looking forward to new goals in our strategic plan while also reflecting on the last 12 months.
Personally, I take this time to reflect on where I am as a leader to my team. How did I show up? What goals did I meet and where did I fall short?
Is my team moving in the right direction?
It’s this time of year that I feel the most pressure.
Did I make the impact I desired in the last 12 months?
How can I set myself and my team up for the best success in the next 12 months?
As I look at the needs of our community, and what growth we need to achieve in order to meet those needs, I feel an enormous amount of pressure.
I have learned, but often need to remind myself, that I cannot be everything for everyone.
It was through a lot of discussion with my board of directors and self development on my own that I came to a major mindset shift when it comes to this.
Employees at any level of an organization, from the CEO to the entry level worker, tend to focus more on their weaknesses than their strengths.
This mentality begins in the interview process, when you are inevitably asked what strengths and weaknesses you will bring to the team.
It is brought up again during job performance evaluations, where your supervisor will outline the things you can improve.
As we identify our weaknesses, we hyper-focus on them.
“If I can just improve this, everything will be better,” you tell yourself.
But what if we focus on what we’re good at instead?
I’m not saying you should ignore your weaknesses altogether.
But what if you spent your time building up all of your strengths rather than the few things you aren’t doing well?
I want to suggest you implement an 80/20 rule. Spend 80% of your time cultivating your strengths — the things you’re good at, the things that you naturally bring to your team. Then use the remaining 20% of your time in reflection of your weaknesses.
Can you imagine what this mindset shift will do for your work morale and your own productivity?
By focusing on the positive, your contributions to your organizations will only grow stronger.
This will most likely allow you the confidence you need to work out those weak points and ultimately lead to the most professional and personal growth.
We live in a society that strives for perfection.
We certainly are painted a portrait of perfection through social media.
But perfection is not reality.
Focus your energy on what fuels you, what you’re doing well at, and stop dwelling on what you need to fix.
Success was never achieved by eliminating our weaknesses.
Success is achieved by developing our own strengths.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.