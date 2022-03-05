Mariam Ibraheem is described “as a hero of the faith who was imprisoned, beaten and sentenced to death by hanging for her belief in Jesus Christ.”
Ibraheem, a native of Sudan, Africa, will be bringing her story to Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 Kentucky 56, at 7 p.m. on March 17.
According to Danny Gray, Bellevue’s director of missions, Ibraheem’s visit is in collaboration with Back to Jerusalem, a mission-based organization.
Gray said this is the second time Bellevue has hosted a speaker sponsored by Back to Jerusalem.
“Five or six years ago, we hosted Brother Yun, a Chinese man who raises awareness of persecuted believers — Christians — around the world,” Gray said. “And this is another piece of that organization; we’ve stayed connected with them.”
Ibraheem will be sharing her story in an “interview-style” session with Eugene Bach, who co-authored Ibraheem’s biography called “Shackled” that will be released Tuesday, in conjunction with International Women’s Day.
According to Ibraheem’s bio, she was “born in a Sudanese refugee camp to a Christian mother and a Muslim father. Her father was wanted for murder, and her mother was a refugee fleeing from violence in Ethiopia. Raised in Sudan, she was expected to be a Muslim.”
Peter Baehman, an ambassador for Back to Jerusalem, said the organization focuses on an area of the world known as the 10/40 window, which refers to the eastern hemisphere, plus the European and African part of the western hemisphere, located between 10 and 40 degrees north of the equator.
“They help support the spread of the Gospel … in countries that are hard to reach,” Baehman said. “And they are mostly supporting the Chinese missionaries in that effort.”
Brother Yun was scheduled to speak at Bellevue in 2020 but the COVID pandemic canceled his appearance.
Gray said Ibraheem’s visit will be another chance for the community to hear first-hand about a person’s fight for her life and her faith.
“This a great opportunity,” Gray said. “She went through a lot for her Christian faith. And the western world just doesn’t understand what it’s like to take a stand for your faith like that.”
And with the book being released on International Women’s Day, Gray said the timing was also done with purpose.
“It’s also important to understand how females are treated in other world religions,” he said. “She was pretty much forced to be a Muslim because her father was a Muslim, and she was supposed to follow Islam like that instead of having an opportunity to make a choice.”
The “Shackled” tour is free to attend at Bellevue.
Gray said donations during the event will be appreciated, and that Ibraheem’s new book will be available.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
