The ending of the school year — my first as a teacher — has me reflecting on the summer breaks of my childhood and planning for some time to relax and reset.
Both of my parents worked when I was young, so my oldest sister was in charge of the kids on weekdays during summer.
She was to supervise us during our inside and outside chores. The reality was that the younger sisters mostly played, and she cleaned up after us.
As the youngest at the time, I was also a pro at running away to disappear on the farm when it was time to haul water or do other work in the garden or tobacco patch.
I also remember eager anticipation for the week of waking up early to wait for the church van to pick me up for vacation Bible school.
At Bible school I could spend the morning with friends making crafts, learning songs, playing games and running around outside.
Maybe this summer, I can relive some of those good childhood summer break memories while I make some new ones.
So far I have been spending a lot of time with my sisters, just like way back when.
We cook together once a week all year, but during the summer we add many days relaxing by the pool as we plot world domination.
Or maybe we just gossip and make fun of me for becoming a full-time student in my old age.
Helping to catch and remove the snake from my oldest sister’s kitchen was definitely a new memory that will be around for a while. Maybe that makes up for how I was absolutely no help in our younger years.
These days it is primarily my husband’s turn to watch me during summer break though.
Instead of running off to hide from chores, the other day I helped my husband cut up and pound 10 pounds of cabbage to ferment for sauerkraut.
And I did get some car singing in while I drove the escort truck as he hauled several loads of hay from one farm to another on the narrow back roads.
Since I am not a kid any more and I decided to become a teacher instead of retiring, I do have to include a little bit of work along with the fun.
All teachers are still working during the summer break, even if it isn’t every day.
During June and July, my colleagues and I will fit in a few professional development classes to learn more about topics like specially designed instruction and educational technology.
At some point, my new classroom also needs to be unpacked and set up.
And before summer ends, time will be spent on lesson planning around the curriculum map created by the language arts team I have joined for next year.
Even with a little bit of work, summer break still offers plenty of time to have some fun and mentally prepare for the next school year.
