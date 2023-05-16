Film Summer Movie Preview

Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie are shown in a scene from “Barbie.” The movie is expected to hit theaters July 21.

 Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

The stakes are always high in the summer movie season.

But even in a schedule that has heavyweights like Indiana Jones, Ariel, Ethan Hunt and Dominic Toretto vying for box office supremacy, the biggest, funniest showdown is happening on July 21. On that fateful Friday, cinephiles will be faced with a difficult choice: Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” or Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”?

