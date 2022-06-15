Geometry teacher Ryan Jones was on the lookout Monday morning for students who appeared lost in the hallways of Daviess County High School.
It was the opening day for the second session of summer school for Daviess County Public Schools.
Jones said he doesn’t mind being among the teachers who gave up a portion of their summer break to help students recover credits required to graduate.
“It’s smaller classes, and it’s the kids who might not have gotten the attention during the school year for whatever reason,” said Jones, who estimated class sizes are between five to 20, depending on the subject. “They get their attention here; you really get to know these kids, and I get to develop a relationship better than I would have if they were in a class of 30.”
In previous years, DCPS held summer classes at each of its three high schools — Apollo, Daviess County and Heritage. But this year the three schools have combined at DCHS, drawing 262 students — from freshmen to seniors — for the first two-week session and 196 for the second two-week session.
Jennifer Crume, director of secondary schools for DCPS, said credit recovery is the primary purpose of summer school, with only courses mandated for graduation being offered.
DCPS offers two sessions that run two weeks each.
Crume said students earn a half credit per week, which is all some may require to stay on track for graduation.
“Some may need a week; some may need all four weeks,” Crume said. “It depends on what they did during the school year.”
And according to Crume, the number of students attending summer school is higher than previous years, attributing it to disrupted schedules and routines since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
“We want them to get back on track to earning their diplomas,” she said. “Many students fell behind during the year of nontraditional instruction of 2020-21, and others had trouble reacclimating to the regular school year of 2021-22.”
Crume added that maintaining a driver’s license is another incentive for students whose grades have caused them to lose their driving privileges.
For students who attend summer school, transportation, breakfast and lunch are available to them.
Teachers have to be recruited to help teach the classes that are offered during the summers.
“We sent information to recruit for the core subjects in the late spring; we also knocked on doors to ask people if they would be willing to help out,” Crume said. “The need is completely based on the number of students that show up and what classes they need to be scheduled in, based on what classes were failed in the regular school year.”
English teacher Kaylee Moore said there is the “extra money” that comes with teaching summer school, but it’s mainly about seeing all students succeed.
“These are my people — my kids that need a little extra help during the school year; I’m always on them in the hallway. And who better to cheer them on during the summer than the person who’s cheering them on in the halls,” said Moore, adding that she typically misses her students when she can’t see them in the summer.
Both Jones and Moore said they do have vacation plans that will take them out of Owensboro before the regular school years starts in August.
“They gave us the option; we can do this the two weeks or the four weeks,” Moore said. “So I had flexibility, and I still have all of July left. I’m still getting a summer, which most people don’t get a full month off.”
Owensboro Public Schools’ summer school for high school students began on May 25 and ended Friday.
According to Steve Bratcher, OPS chief academic officer, about 30% of the students who failed a core class signed up this year.
Bratcher said OPS used Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER I) funds to pay teachers as much as $35 per hour or more depending on their education rank.
“We were not hurting on staff,” he said.
But regardless of the incentive, Bratcher said summer school is kept shorter because both teachers and students need the time off.
“We try not to run it very long, because we know summers are important for teachers to recover, too,” he said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
