Sunset Cruisers will ring in its free 2023 Downtown Cruise-in season from 2-6 p.m. Saturday between Third and Daviess streets, marking the club’s 35th year in existence.
The opening-day theme will be trucks of all makes and models.
Steve McNatton, Sunset Cruisers’ spokesman, is looking forward to celebrating the longevity of the club and the annual tradition of showcasing different types of cars throughout the summer.
And according to the forecast, McNatton feels it will be a good start to the year.
“The weather’s going to be nice,” he said Thursday. “It was going to be 53 degrees; now I saw a while ago it’s going to be 64 — that’s going to be good versus (being) cloudy ….”
On average, McNatton said about 175-200 vehicles have been featured in each show since the height of COVID, compared to previously seeing about 250.
“Prior to COVID, we would have 40, 50 or more trucks from the 30s, 40s, 50s up to new ones,” he said.
The show will also have plaques to award for “Best Appearing” and “Car of the Month.”
Additionally, one participant will be recognized for traveling the farthest to attend the show — which typically sees people coming out locally and from Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Evansville and Nashville.
Food and drinks will also be on-site for attendees.
Door prizes will be available, along with a “Ladies Only Drawing,” where the organization gives away $20 to $300.
McNatton, a self-described “old gearhead,” has been with the club a little over a decade.
“I had drag raced, I had a speed shop in the 70s,” he said. “My wife got me back into the club about 10 years ago. I had a major stroke, and I needed something to do.”
He said there’s about five original club members still heavily involved.
“We lost a few over the last several years with COVID and with age, but the club is still going,” he said. “The guys that have been there all along — they’re still active. They’re very active with the club and with their cars and their fellowship.
McNatton said the club has attracted “several new people” to join, with most being in their late-60s to 70s. But the club’s membership spans many demographics.
McNatton said the camaraderie has still been strong.
“ … With anything you have to have some young people to carry on the energy,” he said. “It’s such a good group of people. Everybody is different, all the cars we have are different. … When we get together once a month or twice a month, we can all talk to each other about life in general or our cars or what we’re doing (and building).”
The next cruise-in is from 4-8 p.m. May 6. The theme will be Mopar vehicles.
For more information, call McNatton at 270-313-6136.
