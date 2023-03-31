SUNSET CRUISERS

Jeremy Forler of Philpot opens the hood on his 1941 Chevy appliance truck while showing it last year during the opening of the 10th season of the Sunset Cruisers’ Downtown Cruise-in.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Sunset Cruisers will ring in its free 2023 Downtown Cruise-in season from 2-6 p.m. Saturday between Third and Daviess streets, marking the club’s 35th year in existence.

The opening-day theme will be trucks of all makes and models.

