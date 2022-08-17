Support, integrity, love.
Those are the three words James Cousins, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Kentucky Wesleyan College, uses to define the work that is accomplished on campus.
Cousins is beginning his second year KWC and said he learned a lot his first year.
“I learned a lot about how important it is to really understand the small college environment and small college culture,” he said. “This is a small institution with people who are more dedicated to the job than anywhere else I’ve seen.”
The biggest realization for Cousins was how important KWC is not just in the community, but among staff.
“For the coming year, what we are focusing on more than anything else is encouraging that same sense of community within our students as much as possible,” he said. “We want to unite students to that shared experience through engagement.”
The faculty mentor program is a new initiative at KWC designed to place all incoming students with full-time faculty members for one-on-one mentorship.
“It’s something that no other institution I’m familiar with is doing,” Cousins said. “This is something that a college of this size can provide that no other institution really can, which is that direct one-on-one connection, and those connections mean everything that first year, but they continue on even post-graduation.”
One thing Cousins said really inspired him during his first year at KWC was how united former students are and how passionate they are about the college.
“What the mentorship program tries to do is enhance the best parts of that mentorship experience, and when students leave campus, they’ll return because of those mentorship connections,” he said.
Cousins said KWC is exploring graduate opportunities to be added.
“This will be the first graduate program offering in its long history,” he said. “We have several that we’re excited about and meet the needs, not just for our prospective students, but of Owensboro, Daviess County and the region specifically.”
One aspect of KWC that Cousins said he believes the campus does better than most institutions is affect generational change.
“Our first-generation student population, the number of pell (grant) eligible students that come through the college is a testament to what we’re here to do, which is to provide access and to provide real, meaningful generational change,” he said.
There is a new group of faculty this year at KWC in high-demand programs, and Cousins said they are bringing something special to campus.
“They are bringing a passion for teaching and research in areas that are high-demand,” he said.
He highlighted the college’s theatre, exercise science, zoology, rhetoric and writing studies and animation programs as areas where changes have been made.
“It makes it really possible for us to advance as an institution and really provide that cutting-edge expertise that students are going to be expected to have in the marketplace,” Cousins said. “We want to provide students with the best possible avenues to success while providing them the best and broadest liberal arts experience on campus.”
Cousins said the end product will be special, and he is excited for the new year that begins Aug. 23.
“The most exciting thing about KWC and the most exciting part about my role here is that we are on a growth trajectory unlike most other colleges have ever seen,” he said. “It’s an exciting time to be affiliated with the college.”
