Sutton Elementary School 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students who earned all A’s for the 2nd nine weeks are:
Victoria Coleman’s third-grade classRaegan Duneghy, Braxton Fenwick, Max Miller, Gracie Puckett, Zayne Stone
Lauren Elliott’s third-grade class
Mitchell Edge, Deeken Kurz, Cooper Land, Arlo Steele
Tiffany Smith’s third-grade classAnnabelle Baur, Beckham Edwards, Penny Hart, Ava Johnson, Tatum Kelley, Claudia King, Jackson Kirkland, Bella Strobel, Preston Tanner, Leo White, Reid Wilson
Gina Davis’ fourth-grade classLainey Case, Emerson Houston, Miles King, Annabelle Kirland, Wyatt Moore, Jackson Quattrocchi
Ashley Locher’s fourth-grade classWyatt Barnard, Mia Carter, Wade Harper, Levi Pryor, Reese Richards, Emmy Smith, Carter Strawn
Jamie Quattrocchi’s fourth-grade classAlexandra Cecil, Maddox Embry, Garrison Johnson, Jack Mason, Addy McDonald, Kellen Owen, Canyon Pagan, Kenessen Schmied, Williams Starnes, Larkin Tooley, Karson White
Monica Huff’s fifth-grade classBlakelyn Barbour, Bailey Delacey, Denton Hardesty, Max Morris, John Peak
Carrie Colbert’s fifth-grade classElijah Clark, Tanner Deleon, Aiden Hamilton, Dominic Weafer, Sammy Johnson, Daisy Ann Maglinger, Sloan Pergrum, Nikiah Purcell
Jennifer Settle’s fifth-grade classWilliam Doyal, Haley Edge, Cole Hamilton, Adam Horton, Lane Littlepage, Oliver Owen, Jace Miller, Elton Smith, Ava Thomas, Jack Henry Tip
