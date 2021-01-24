The following students earned all As for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 academic school year at Sutton Elementary School:
Third GradeEva Carter, Mia Carter, Lainey Case, Reece Duvall, Kaiden Gillaspie, Emerson Houston, Garrison Johnson, Miles King, Annabelle Kirkland, Jack Mason, Adalyn McDonald, Wyatt Moore, Jackson Quattrocchi, Reese Richards, Kenessen Schmied, Isaac Stanley, Carter Strawn, Curtis White and Jude Wilson
Fourth Grade
Grayson Ballard, Blakelyn Barbour, Gabe Causey, Robbie Cox, Payton Crochet, Bailey DeLacey, Jazlyn Douglas, William Doyal, Haley Edge, Kensley Gish, Autumn Haire, Aiden Hamilton, Adam Horton, Lane Littlepage, Daisy Ann Maglinger, Abdiel Marquez, Jace Miller, John Peak, Sloan Pergrem, Nikiah Purcell, Elliot Riches, Elton Smith, Ava Thomas, Jack Henry Tipmore, Jasper Toomey and Luke Wilborn
Fifth GradeBrennan Benjamin, Henry Busse, Amelia Calhoun, Hunter Cobb, Savannah Cobb, Carter Coleman, Lilly Early, Charlotte Etheridge, Georgia Gabbert Arnold, Olive Harrison, Jalayla Huguely, Merrick Joska, Drew Kurz, Keaton Land, Miles McDaniel, Isaac Mundell, Serenity Outerbridge, Brianna Smith, Ben Tanner and Mercy Tanner
