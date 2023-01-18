Sutton Elementary School honor roll Jan 18, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Third gradeTeacher — Mrs. ColemanAll A’sEvan BlockSylvie JohnsonRollins MaddoxFinley MillerCassius MorrisMadeline NunnChristopher SeatonAudrey TegethoffIvy WallerTeacher — Ms. ElliottAll A’sMadeline PayneJosie O’BryanJuliet WilsonTeacher — Mrs. SmithAll A’sAva BarnardPaisley BullingtonAdele DoyalMaddie DunnJennings HammockJaxson HaynesCameron QuattrocchiNora YagerFourth gradeTeacher — Mrs. DavisAll A’sMitchell EdgeDeeken KurzLynnox ShockReid WilsonTeacher — Mrs. LocherAll A’sSophia AlveyKate BartramHaziel FloresEvan GaddisMoo Mar GayPenny HartClaudia KingMax MillerPresley SparksArlo SteelePreston TannerAlexa Vargas RamirezTeacher — Mrs. QuattrocchiAll A’sAnnabelle BaurParker FuquaLeona HollowayAva JohnsonJackson Kirkland Harley LytleTucker MezurSophie NunleyBenjamin SheriffBella StrobelMark WhitakerRuth WilkeyFifth gradeTeacher — Mrs. ColbertAll A’sLainey CaseLuke DayMaddox EmbryGrayson KamufHollis RushTeacher — Mrs. HaleyAll A’sEva CarterMia CarterAlexandra CecilEmerson HoustonMiles KingJack MasonGus MooreDylan ObryanKenessen SchmeidLarkin TooleyJude WilsonTeacher — Mrs. HuffAll A’sWyatt BarnardKingdom BayhlaShiloh GilliamWade HarperKhloe HendersonPlysrect HsoeMuhammad KamaludeenKellan OwenKhartara RahimiSamera SiradEmmy SmithTeacher — Mrs. SettleAll A’sKarson WhiteGavin WalkerCarter StrawnWilliam StarnesReese RichardsJackson QuattrocchiCanyon PaganWyatt MooreAdalyn McDonaldAnnabelle Kirkland Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 39° Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 18, 2023 Owensboro student excels in UK program OH announces Optum partnership Senior Center looks for support for pet assistance, birthday card programs City approves bonds for sportsplex Hour of code: OPS elementary students learning how to program County sees uptick in organ donation Airport board to recommend new essential service carrier Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Three Frederica properties to be sold State rejects KY 54 widening bids Divorces January 14, 2023 POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 12, 2023 Images Videos CommentedMisdialed: Apple Watch software is triggering blind alleys for emergency services (2) Agricultural Finance Corporation OKs GC loan (1) Daviess County wins 2 close games at Apollo (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 9, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 15, 2023 (1) Home sales down for 4th month (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 8, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 16, 2023 (1) Pleasant Valley Community Church wipes out DCPS lunch debt (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 1, 2023 (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
