There hasn’t been a lot of commercial or industrial construction in the county since the pandemic hit in March.
But last week, Hartz Contracting picked up a building permit for a $700,000 covered shelter at Swedish Match, 1121 Industrial Drive, and a $500,000 parking lot.
• Tre’Vione’s, a New Orleans-style restaurant, opened in Towne Square Mall on Friday.
Some people have asked about the other restaurants that have been in that location.
It started with Morrison’s Cafeteria in 1978.
In 1984, Ruby Tuesday moved in and stayed until 2008.
Then came Show Me’s, Lucky Leaf and Taco Tuesday.
• The U.S. Census Bureau says there were 397 retail establishments in Daviess County in 2018 with 5,363 employees.
They had a combined payroll of $137.08 million.
• Gas prices are rising again.
But AAA says Owensboro gas is the cheapest in the five cities it surveys in what it calls West Central Kentucky.
Last week’s rankings showed Louisville at $2.374; Elizabethtown, $2.015; Bowling Green, $1.992; Paducah, $1.972; and Owensboro, $1.872.
AAA said that statewide gas prices were up an average of nine cents a gallon last week.
• Walmart said last week that it has hired more than 265,000 veterans since 2013 — including more than 5,300 in Kentucky.
• GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals, recently launched in Owensboro.
The Nashville-based company lets homeowners list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs.
Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides.
Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price, the company says.
It said it already operates in more than 200 other markets.
For information, contact gene@yourgreenpal.com
• Walmart says it’s converting 160 of its parking lots in the United States into drive-in movie theaters.
They’ll be showing movies at those locations from August through October.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
