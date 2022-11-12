Looks like Swedish Match in Owensboro is still growing.
Building permits list a $5 million expansion with a two-story building for ZYN, the company’s popular nicotine pouches, at 1121 Industrial Drive.
• And a permit has been issued for Scooter’s Coffee at 2085 E. Parrish Ave.
That’s across from The Springs Health Centre.
The company’s website says it offers hot drinks, iced drinks, smoothies, blenders, teas and food.
• Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is going cashless next year.
The idea, the theme park says, is “to provide faster operations and more secure transactions.”
But it said that “free cash-to-card services will be available throughout the park.”
The announcement said the park will accept major credit cards.
• Kentucky state government is still seeing good tax receipts.
The General Fund was up 15.2% last month.
And it’s up 6.5% so far in the fiscal year.
Road Fund receipts were up 6.8% last month.
And they’re up 1.4% for the first four months of the fiscal year.
• U-Haul has added another Owensboro location.
The announcement said that MBA of Owensboro is at 5965 Kentucky 2830 East.
It will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
• Some people got excited last week when they saw work going on at the old Tumbleweed Tex Mex Grill & Margarita Bar at 5257 Frederica St.
The restaurant was busy from 1997 to January 2014.
It’s been closed for nearly nine years now.
But there’s no news on a new business there.
I’m told the owners were simply making minimal repairs to the exterior of the building to meet city codes.
