Swedish Match reported last week that its sales increased by 23% in the third quarter.
The company’s financial report said, “While we estimate that COVID-19 related effects had a notably positive net impact on group earnings, the underlying financial development across our product segments was strong.”
It added that the “impressive performance for ZYN (the nicotine pouch product made in Owensboro) in the U.S. continued to be the key contributor to profit growth.”
The report said, “In local currency, U.S. sales for smoke-free products grew by 53%, while operating profit grew by 96%. ZYN in the U.S. continued to be a key driver of the year-on-year increase in sales and operating profit, but sales and operating profit also grew for moist snuff, snus and chewing tobacco.”
It said, “ZYN sales continued to show rapid year-on-year and quarterly sequential volume growth, with shipment volumes reaching 32 million cans during the quarter.”
• Owensboro-based Independence Bank has been named a Best Bank to Work for by the American Banker Association for the seventh time.
And last month, it was named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky for the 12th time.
• Texas Roadhouse said last week that while sales were down in the third quarter, they increased each month.
The report said sales were down 13% in July, 6.6% in August and 0.5% in September.
It said, “Sales during the period were positively impacted by the continued easing of dining room capacity restrictions throughout the country.”
• MoneyGeek said last week that Kentucky is one of the states that depends the most on help from Washington.
The report said we ranked sixth overall.
It said that Kentucky receives $2.15 back from Washington for every dollar of federal taxes residents pay.
And it said that 35% of Kentucky’s state revenues come from federal funding.
• German American Bancorp Inc. reported third-quarter earnings of $14.6 million.
That was up approximately 12% from the $13.1 million earnings a year earlier.
