The Owensboro Symphony will conclude its 57th season with its “Whimsical Walton and Walker” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the RiverPark Center.

The concert, which will include “a wide array of musical selections” from Mozart, John Williams and Henry Mancini, will feature Kentucky native and world-renowned flutist Jim Walker, who has been heard on hundreds of soundtracks and commercial recordings with the likes of Williams, Paul McCartney, Leonard Bernstein and James Galway.

