The Owensboro Symphony will conclude its 57th season with its “Whimsical Walton and Walker” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the RiverPark Center.
The concert, which will include “a wide array of musical selections” from Mozart, John Williams and Henry Mancini, will feature Kentucky native and world-renowned flutist Jim Walker, who has been heard on hundreds of soundtracks and commercial recordings with the likes of Williams, Paul McCartney, Leonard Bernstein and James Galway.
“These music selections have a whimsical and fairytale-like quality to them,” said Troy Quinn, Owensboro Symphony’s music director and conductor. “What is really exciting is that John Williams himself lent us a piece from his personal library, ‘Face of Pan’ from ‘Hook,’ to perform with Jim Walker, who played on the original soundtrack of the movie.
“We are excited to have world-class soloist Jim Walker featured on our closing concert. He is an amazing performer and will dazzle the audience with his beautiful playing.”
The concert will also include a performance of William Walton’s “The Wise Virgins Suite,” which Quinn explained is based on the work of Bach and was orchestrated for a ballet by Walton.
“If you like a fairytale ending, this is the perfect season ending concert with the Owensboro Symphony,” Quinn said.
Concertgoers are invited to attend a free pre-concert conversation with Quinn from 6:15 to 6:40 p.m. inside Cannon Hall. The conductor will provide insights into the music and music-makers performing on the program.
Gwyn Payne, CEO of the Owensboro Symphony, said the final concert of the season is “always bittersweet,” but she has been happy seeing patrons coming back into the concert hall and celebrating live music and performance once again.
“This has been a very successful season,” she said. “There is such an energy in the hall on concert nights, not just from the stage but all throughout the audience. This is a definite sign that people are thrilled to be back and thrilled to experience this great music.”
Thankfully for patrons, the symphony will still be active in the coming months before beginning its 58th season.
On Sunday, the Owensboro Symphony Chamber Orchestra will perform a free community concert at 4 p.m. at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St., as part of the church’s Good Samaritan Concert Series.
The concert will include music by Dvořák, Brahms, Finzi, Tchaikovsky, Grainger and Saint-Saëns and will feature pianist Diane Earle.
A free-will offering will be taken to benefit the church’s ministry partners: St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, Boulware Mission, the Help Office and the Settle Memorial Good Samaritan fund.
Additionally, the “Summer Salute” concert will return June 2 at McConnell Plaza with Rockapella, followed by a show with The Beach Boys on Aug. 12 at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater. The annual “Concert on the Lawn” is slated to return Aug. 26.
Tickets for Saturday’s concert can be purchased by phone at 270-684-0661 and at the RiverPark Center box office.
