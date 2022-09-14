The Owensboro Symphony will present its third annual Symphony Stroll from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Owensboro Riverfront.
The event was created during the pandemic as a way for the community to enjoy live performances in a safe setting and has now become an annual tradition.
The event is free to the community and will feature ensembles including the Owensboro Symphony Chamber Orchestra, Owensboro Symphony’s Percussion Ensemble, Brass Quintet, String Quartet and Jazz Trio.
The music will feature a broad array of many musical selections and styles ranging from Broadway to jazz to orchestral selections.
Each stop on the Symphony Stroll will have signage with a QR code allowing attendees to view the event program.
An added feature of the Stroll for this year will be an additional performance by the String Quartet at 8 p.m. on the patio of Lure Seafood & Grille where guests can purchase food and beverages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.