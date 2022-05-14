The later start to planting this year coincided with hot, dry weather which has corn emerging uniformly at a rapid pace.
This is the beginning everyone desires for their crops.
Despite the great growing conditions, corn seedling disease is always a topic to discuss. Disease knowledge is important when diagnosing a field with problems such as actual disease, soil insect injury, soil compaction, or crop nutritional problems. The following was adapted from our corn seedling disease extension plant pathology team fact sheet PPFS-AG-C-02.
Seedling diseases are caused by several soil or seed inhabiting fungi or fungus-like organisms that are favored by cool, wet soil conditions during and after planting.
Symptoms of seedling diseases can be observed after planting and into the early vegetative stages of growth. Symptoms are typically first observed in areas of the field with poor emergence, patchy stands, and/or stunted plants.
Infected seeds may rot after germination, preventing emergence and leading to the patchy appearance of plants in a field. Affected plants that do emerge may be yellow, stunted, and have brown or purple discoloration on roots, or a soft and decaying mesocotyl, the initial seed shoot. In severe cases, large areas of plants may die as the result of an inadequate root system, leading to reduced stand.
Two of the most common seedling diseases of corn in Kentucky are caused by Pythium and Fusarium species, but other fungi, such as species of Rhizoctonia, can occasionally cause seedling disease.
Fusarium species can infect seedlings, occasionally progressing to the crown, resulting in a crown and stalk rot that is observed later in the season.
Soil conditions that delay germination and emergence favor infection and disease development. Seedling diseases are commonly associated with poorly drained or ponded areas of the field and with areas that have heavy or compacted soils. Cool, wet soils at or after planting slow plant growth and development and give seedling disease organisms more time to infect and damage the seedling. It is very difficult to accurately determine the specific organism responsible for a suspected seedling disease issue in the field. Symptoms of Pythium, Fusarium, and Rhizoctonia seedling blights are very similar and are difficult to diagnose in-field even for trained professionals. In addition, blight symptoms can be confused with several non-disease disorders, including planter malfunctions, nutrient deficiencies, herbicide injury, soil compaction, compacted seed trenches, and general moisture stress
While it is often necessary to plant in less than ideal soil conditions, the risk of seedling disease increases when planting into cool and/or wet soils.
The risk decreases when corn is planted into drier soils with soil temperatures above 50 degrees. These conditions allow seeds and seedlings to germinate and emerge rapidly.
Corn seed is often treated with a combination of fungicide active ingredients to help protect against seed decay and seedling diseases. However, these fungicide active ingredients work against specific organisms, and the efficacy of a given product can vary for seedling blight organisms such as Pythium and Fusarium. Standard corn fungicide seed treatments provide a short window of protection against seedling diseases, typically up to a few weeks after planting. Soil or environmental conditions that delay emergence and growth for several weeks may mean plants are at risk for seedling blight issues, even when seed treatments are used, because the seedling may not have the full protection of the seed treatment.
Time to Make Hay
There is a chance of rain today and tomorrow but don’t let opportunities pass by to get hay harvested this month when it will be at its highest quality. Yield might increase as harvest is delayed but quality declines resulting in a net loss of animal nutrition.
Remove bales from the field soon after harvest to prevent damage to the grass beneath, and store bales under a roof or covered with a tarp.
Hay kept uncovered, outside with string or net wrap can have up to 20% shrink before it is fed this winter. With the cost of labor, fuel, and fertilizer, it is economically crazy to allow that to happen.
Remember to monitor hay that was baled in higher moisture for heating if kept inside. 120-140 degrees is in the danger zone as combustion can occur at 160 degrees.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.