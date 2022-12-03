Last weekend, the Independence Bank team was at the Flagship location on Frederica Street at 5:30 a.m. preparing for 2022 Shop Owensboro.
Our team had spent weeks working with the 70 plus locally owned small businesses to stuff our iconic green Shop Owensboro bags with special deal, surprise gift certificates, promotions, and prizes.
Before we opened the doors to shoppers last Saturday, the line was around the block.
Today, our community has yet another opportunity to connect with small businesses. First of all, the Shop Owensboro event continues. Get out today, visit at three small businesses and spread some love around.
Head downtown for the Holiday Stroll which is being planned and led by the downtown business owners. The Holiday Stroll has something for all ages. From the Reindeer Experience at the Owensboro Museum to carolers and most importantly, our small business boutiques, restaurants and shops.
There will be a festive atmosphere and a way to connect with so much positive energy. Afterwards, grab dinner and go to the “Nutcracker” ballet performed by the Owensboro Dance Theatre at the RiverPark Center or enjoy the festival of lights along the river and the Energy on Ice skating rink.
It is hard to believe that there are so many opportunities to get out and celebrate this time of year. From performing arts, to outdoor experiences and gathering with friends and neighbors, there is so much to do!
Living through a global pandemic demonstrated just how important being with others is. Human beings need one another whether it be through close bonds or just loose ties that are established through different types of connections.
Today, make an effort to get out and connect. Plan your day and decide how many small businesses you visit for the names on your gift list. Walk through Smothers Park, visit one of our museums. And tomorrow, there is a free performance of the “Messiah” at Third Baptist Church.
There is so much to enjoy!
