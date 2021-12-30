As I prepared to write this article, I brainstormed topic after topic, trying to land on just the right angle to encompass both the Christmas spirit and the hope I have for my community this season.
A memory from last year suddenly hit me, and although it was a small moment in the Walmart checkout line, it made a lasting impression.
The typical holiday bustle was all around me that day and I was glad to have finally made it to check out. A mom, who had her three children in tow, was behind me and seemed equally as grateful to be wrapping up a hectic trip to Walmart.
She was holding what appeared to be a 1-year-old and her two others were curious, but very friendly, boy and girl who seemed to be around 9 and 11 years old. These sweet kids had done everything but scan my groceries for me, questioning every item I had moved from my cart to the conveyor belt.
Remember, this happened last year in the middle of COVID, so I was wearing my mask.
In true Amanda fashion, it was a fabric mask made from puzzle pieces material. Most people recognize this mask as autism awareness, however, to me, it represents Puzzle Pieces, the nonprofit I founded and has become my life’s mission.
These two children had a lot of questions. Despite the chaos of checking out at Walmart at the peak of the holiday season, I tried to engage with them as much as possible while the cashier was scanning and bagging my purchases.
“Are all of these gifts for your kids?” one asked.
“Actually, these gifts are for a few families that need a little help this year to make Christmas extra special,” I replied.
The little girl gazed into my eyes over her mask. “Wow, you are so nice,” the little girl said.
I smiled, even though she couldn’t see it under my mask.
“I like your mask and all the colors,” the boy said,
“That mask stands for autism awareness,” the mom quickly interjected.
The little boy paused and then asked, “What is autism?”
This question — and questions like this — have hit me hard my entire life. Growing up with a brother with an intellectual disability prepared me for these types of questions.
I have answered them so many times in my personal and now professional life that I love these moments because they give me the opportunity to educate.
The boy’s mom paused, stumbled over a few words and finally said to him, “It’s hard to explain. I really don’t know.”
She tried to connect an explanation through identifying a relative, but she quickly gave up.
This is normal.
This situation has happened more times than I can count. I am guilty of this same thing when it comes to other topics with my own children.
Parents tend to not explain or educate children about the diversity in the world, because they are fearful of saying the wrong thing.
Or perhaps, they might not even know themselves. I am positive that this mother was trying to explain autism to her son, but while doing so in front of a lady (me), who was wearing an autism awareness mask, was just a little too intimidated.
I jumped in quickly, offering grace to this mom and an answer to these children, who showed the perfect amount of curiosity and respect. Now, I don’t remember the exact thing I said to those children that day, but I have offered this explanation countless times.
Here is the general idea of how I think it is best to explain intellectual disabilities to your children:
Every person in this world is not the same. And that is a great thing. Some of us are better at things than others. Just like our looks and bodies are not the same, our brains are made different from each other, too. Because our brains are different it causes us to think, act, and communicate in many different, interesting ways.
The wiring in our brains is where most disabilities, like autism, are formed. Having a disability is not a bad thing or a sad thing. It’s just different from what you and I are used to, so it makes it hard for us to understand. However, no matter how different our brains are, the one thing we all have in common is our want to be loved, accepted, and have friends. It’s an important job we all have as people in this world to see the value in everyone, even if they happen to have a disability.
After I finished saying some version of that rehearsed script I have said so many times before, the little boy said something I will never forget.
“I think I am a little different too and I want people to be friends with me.”
As I left Walmart that day, I knew that child would grow up to accept others and embrace inclusion.
And what did it take? A simple conversation with a stranger in the Walmart checkout line.
My hope for this community this Christmas season is that we embrace the same respectful curiosity of that young boy. Be intentional in learning about others different from yourself.
Educate your children on different races, abilities, and ways to love others. Have uncomfortable conversations, even if they feel strange. You are a part of building a more inclusive Owensboro and, more importantly, a more accepting world.
This season, give your children the most important gift — lessons on acceptance, respect, love and kindness.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
