Hay production is one of the most expensive activities related to livestock. Machinery, land opportunity cost, labor, fertilizer and fuel all add up quickly. Good management is required to ensure hay cost is not preventing profit in your grazing animal enterprises. Because of the expense, why not gain as much information as possible about your harvested forage crop by testing for nutrition and digestibility? Accurate estimation of hay quality starts with obtaining a representative sample of the forage to be fed.

Proper sampling technique is critical. A representative sample starts with cores taken with a properly designed hay probe. Collecting grab samples or bale flakes does not provide a representative sample. Bale probes should have an internal diameter of at least ⅜ inch. A more narrow diameter may move between flakes or layers of hay and may not provide an adequate representation of the leaf-to-stem ratio of the forage. The probe should have a tube length of at least 14 inches, and ideally 15 to 18 inches. The deeper into the bale the sample is collected the better the data provided.

