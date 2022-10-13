Fall in Owensboro can be glorious, with the vibrant colors of the leaves changing and all of the great events that our community has to offer.

It’s my favorite time of the year with the cooler temperatures and the opportunity to enjoy activities outside.

Collette Carter is the director of the Owensboro Health Healthpark.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.