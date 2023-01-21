How can more vegetables be grown during more months of the year? By selecting vegetable crops suited to the seasons of the year, the gardening period is extended. Drawing a planting plan on paper identifies which vegetable to grow and when to plant it.

This helps with determining the number of seeds and transplants needed. In the planning process, include crops to grow in the spring, summer, and fall in the same garden. This involves harvesting the crop when mature, removing those plants, and planting the next crop in a timely manner.

 

